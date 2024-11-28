Somalia: Somali MP Under Investigation After Officer Injured in Parliament Altercation

A Somali lawmaker is under investigation following an altercation that resulted in an injury to a parliamentary security guard during a heated session at the National Parliament on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the guard intervened in a dispute among lawmakers during a debate over the National Electoral Commission.

Colonel Abdifitah Adan Hassan, spokesperson for the Somali Police Force, confirmed that one lawmaker struck the guard on the nose during the confrontation. The injured officer was promptly treated at Medina Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

"This unfortunate incident highlights the challenges of maintaining security amid such intense debates," said Colonel Abdifitah. "Our officers remain committed to ensuring order at the parliamentary premises, often under considerable pressure."

The lawmaker involved has been registered as a suspect, and an investigation is currently underway. Authorities have emphasized the need for decorum within the parliament, noting that incidents like these undermine the functioning of government.

The altercation reflects the rising tensions within the Somali legislature as the country approaches key electoral milestones. Lawmakers have been engaged in increasingly contentious debates, placing additional strain on security personnel tasked with maintaining order.

In a show of support, the Somali Police Commissioner visited the injured officer on Wednesday, commending his professionalism during the incident.

The police have reiterated their call for patience and restraint among both lawmakers and security personnel. Authorities have warned that any actions that compromise security protocols will not be tolerated.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected in the coming days.