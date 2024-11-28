Ethiopia: Beat the Drums of Peace

column

Silencing the gun although far from realization has become the catchphrase echoed in Africa for quite a while now. This landmark motto has also been among the leading projects of the African Union. But in many ways, the continent needs to maximize its efforts in beating the drums of peace in addition to silencing the gun. The big noises of conflict should everyone agree at least be replaced with the rhetoric of peace. The solid truth is besides taking real concrete steps, the narrative of peace should overtake the narrative of wars.

True that conflict remains a pressing issue worldwide, with Africa facing a disproportionate share of political instability, violence, and tensions. From wars in Sudan and Congo to extremist insurgencies in the Sahel, these crises hinder development, displace millions, and exacerbate poverty. Globally, geopolitical tensions in regions like the Middle East and Eastern Europe further demonstrate the urgent need for peace-focused solutions.

Thus far, the ongoing wars in Europe, conflicts in the Middle East, and turmoil in dozens of African nations have already claimed millions of precious lives. Trillions of dollars in property have been destroyed, leading to widespread migration, hunger, and disease affecting millions. And, yet the crisis is moving the world into unchartered waters.

While the root cause of conflicts in Africa traces back to colonial histories, emerging causes fuel unrest in the continent. The grave ramifications of war can be felt by the huge human causalities and property damage caused thus far. And, the cost of wars lingers lost even when conflicts are resolved and wars are halted. The aftermath of the crisis leaves scars and traumas making the path to healing and the path towards post-war reconstruction bumpy.

Rampant crises, violent coups, unrest, and terrorism across the resource-rich continent have overshadowed Africa's positive developments. Conflict entrepreneurs and external actors partly fuel these ongoing conflicts. Conflicts often leave nations with weakened institutions, frayed social fabrics, and shattered economies. To address these issues, Africa requires innovative, sustainable conflict resolution approaches and policies designed for its unique contexts.

In a recent presser, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security also cautioned against the resurgence of military rule in some regions, stressing the need for vigilance and action. Decades of conflict across Africa--from Sudan to the Democratic Republic of Congo--show that sustainable reconstruction requires more than external aid or military victories. Instead, it demands inclusive, locally-owned, and regionally-coordinated solutions.

The African Union (AU is intensifying efforts to silence the guns and resolve conflicts highlighting the need for innovative, sustainable conflict management solutions. Addressing journalists in conflict zones like Sudan, South Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Mozambique, and the Sahel, he stated, "We must address crises and conflicts more sustainably and innovatively."

He emphasized building strong institutions for durable democracy and effective governance, adding that the AU is implementing its revised post-conflict reconstruction and development policy. This policy now includes three new pillars: youth inclusion, environmental sustainability, and child protection.

Earlier this week, Ethiopia hosted the Grand Continental Conference on Peace and Security and Prosperity where representatives of African nations took part and discussed the issue of peace, conflicts, and possible remedies.

A continental conference on peace, prosperity, and development, themed "Building a Peaceful and Prosperous Africa saw Ethiopia hailed as a model in conflict resolution alluding to the Pretoria peace deal.

During the occasion, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye commended Ethiopia's significant role in fostering peace and stability, emphasizing the African Union's allocation of one million USD for Ethiopia's disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration programs.

Ethiopia's peace-building efforts have been hailed as exemplary, he said, citing the strides the country has made following the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement signed on November 2, 2022. Ethiopia's contributions in the peace domain exemplify the model for peace," Adeoye remarked.

The conference, initiated by Ethiopia's Ministry of Peace, brought together African Union officials, international bodies, and peace experts to come up with sustainable strategies for conflict resolution and development across Africa.

The commissioner highlighted the necessity of integrating peace, security, and development efforts, calling for robust collaboration among member states, regional economic communities, and global partners.

Referring to the African Union's Agenda 2063, he underscored the importance of unity and democracy, stating, "We must strengthen our policy and pragmatic interventions by integrating peace, security, and sustainable development in all our endeavors."

Speaking at the occasion also is FDRE President Taye Atseke-Selassie. He emphasized that the agreement is a powerful example of Africa's capacity to address its own challenges through homegrown initiatives and collaboration.

Through the African Union (AU)-led process, a two-year northern conflict ended and the Pretoria Peace accord was signed in 2022.

"The Pretoria Peace Agreement, which has been mentioned time and again, is indeed a testament to the principles of African solutions to African problems," President Taye stated.

He also underscored Ethiopia's commitment to prioritizing peace and unity over discord, citing the ongoing national dialogue process as a cornerstone of the country's peace-building efforts.

"We decided to prioritize peace over discord. Once and for all, alongside our conflict, I want to open a new chapter of the national dialogue process that we have embarked upon to liberate Indigenous peoples."

Minister of Peace Binalf Andualem on his part said that Peace, by its very essence, transcends physical borders and cannot be confined by artificial divisions. It is incumbent upon us, as Africans, to join hands in the spirit of Pan-Africanism, recognizing that our challenges are shared, our aspirations are interconnected, and our solutions must be African-led. Let us embrace the morality of African solutions to African problems, drawing strength from our diversity and resilience as we navigate the complexities of our collective journey toward lasting peace.

In a continent where one's instability poses a threat to the peace and security of all, we are compelled to confront our challenges collectively, with a sense of urgency and purpose. The path to continental peace and prosperity lies in our ability to stand together, listen to one another, and forge partnerships that transcend borders and ideologies. Only through a united front, we can pave the way for a brighter future for generations to come, he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ethiopia, as a historical founding member and the gracious host of the Organization of African Unity - now the African Union - remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the cause of peace and brotherhood on our continent. We approach the task of resolving African challenges with a deep sense of responsibility; strengthened by our unwavering dedication to upholding the principles of unity, solidarity, and mutual respect.

The conference could serve as a unifying platform for African and global leaders, civil society, and international stakeholders. Such a forum would aim to foster dialogue, resolve disputes, and develop sustainable frameworks for conflict prevention. Emphasizing economic collaboration, education, and equitable resource-sharing, this conference could pave the way for a future of stability, development, and prosperity for all.

True progress requires unity, bold leadership, and a collective commitment to a peaceful world. The devastating consequences of war are evident in the immense human casualties and widespread destruction. Even after conflicts end, the scars both physical and psychological linger, complicating recovery and reconstruction.

Post-war rehabilitation demands substantial resources, effective strategies, and tailored policies. However, African nations, already grappling with limited resources, face immense challenges in rebuilding economies, healing fractured communities, and ensuring sustainable peace. Recovery is not just about rebuilding infrastructure but also restoring social cohesion and institutional integrity. And as the saying goes prevention than cure, Africa needs to throw its full weight behind managing its peace.