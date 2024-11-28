Africa Must Unite to Unlock Coffee Sector's Potential - ECTA

Ethiopia hosts IACO high-level policy forum

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority (ECTA) has emphasized the importance of combined efforts to transform the African coffee sector, underscoring the need for collective action across the continent.

ECTA's Director General, Adugna Debela (PhD) made the above yesterday while addressing the Inter-African Coffee Organization (IACO) High-Level Policy Forum and 64th Annual General Assembly, sponsored by the United Nations Development Organization (UNIDO).

Adugna also stressed the urgency of improving coffee quality and production volume. He mentioned the need to export value-added. products to gain maximum benefit from Africa's untapped coffee potential.

In his opening remarks, Adugna noted that the forum provides an opportunity to address challenges in the coffee sector through collaboration. He also emphasized the importance of meeting the European Union's deforestation-free regulation, which is vital for securing better returns from the coffee trade.

Agriculture Minister Girma Amentie (PhD) echoed these sentiments, stating that coffee plays a critical role in Africa's socioeconomic development and has immense potential to foster regional integration. He described the forum as a historic milestone in overcoming sectoral constraints and improving the competitiveness of African coffee in the global market.

Italy's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Agostino Palese, pointed out that coffee is a source of livelihood for millions but is vulnerable to challenges such as climate change. He revealed that over 5.5 million coffee farmers still live below the poverty line, reaffirming Italy's commitment to providing financial and technical support to uplift the sector.

IACO's Secretary General, Solomon Sabiti, recognized Ethiopia's significant contributions to promoting coffee quality and productivity. He advocated for a multisectoral approach to enhance coffee standards across Africa.

Founded by 11 African nations, IACO now boasts 25 member countries, working together to advance the continent's coffee industry.

The forum's discussions centered on leveraging African collaboration to address constraints, increase coffee production, and enhance its international competitiveness.