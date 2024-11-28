Ethiopia: Reform Attracting Potential Investors in Pharmaceuticals Industry - Moh

27 November 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tsegaye TILAHUN

ADDIS ABABA - The recent macroeconomic reform measures are attracting potential investors in the pharmaceuticals sector, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, MoH State Minister Firehiwot Abebe said that the recent macroeconomic reform measures implemented by the government have been attracting investors in the pharmaceuticals industry.

"Every day, we are discussing with potential investors who have an interest in investing in the pharmaceutical sector, where the country has untapped potential in this regard," she said.

Attracting more foreign and local investors in the sector would contribute to boost pharmaceuticals productivity as well as to substitute imports locally. As a result, such moves would enhance the country's economic development, Firehiwot indicated.

According to the State Minister, a quality healthcare system is critical to build human capital and address health crises. To have a healthy community, it requires improving health facilities, facilitating timely procurements of standard quality products through a strong inventory and procurement system.

Hence, taking further reform measures is critical to foster health facilities' access to overcome communal impacts. In this regard, the commitment of leadership is vital to sustain the recent developments, she stressed.

Ministry has prioritized ensuring quality and equity of health services, the State Minister stressed, noting that the approval of proclamations such as procurement proclamations and legal frameworks would support this effort.

According to the Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Service's (EPSS) Director General Abdulkadir Galgalo (PhD), the country has been working on improving the pharmaceutical supply chain process.

Pharmaceutical supply chain process needs a disciplined workforce and quality assurance. Future approval of draft procurement proclamations and others would contribute to improving the country's supply chain through avoiding procurement delays, he stated.

Abdulkadir believed that the approval of these proclamations by the House of Peoples' Representatives would greatly empower capacity and facilitate the processes.

Although the pharmaceutical supply chain process has complex challenges including delays of procurements, shortage of quality warehouse and others, EPSS has been exerting efforts to ensure end to end responsibility, he stated.

