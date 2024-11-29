Africa: Request for Bids - Supply and Deliver Promotional Materials for Africa CDC

28 November 2024
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)
press release

Date of Publication: 28 November 2024

Country: African Union

Name of Project: Africa Centres for Disease Control Support Program to Combat Current and Future Public Health Threats Project (P178633)

Contract Title: Supply and Deliver Promotional Materials for Africa CDC

Loan No./Credit No./ Grant No.: IDA-E1110

RFB Reference No.: ET-AUC-442560-GO-RFB

  1. The Africa Union has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the Africa Centres for Disease Control Support Program to Combat Current and Future Public Health Threats Project (P178633) and intends to apply part of the proceeds toward payments under the contract[1]for Supply and deliver Promotional Materials for Africa CDC.

2. The African Centres for Disease Control and Prevision (Africa CDC) now invites sealed Bids from eligible Bidders for Supply and deliver Promotional Materials for Africa CDC in one lots, details provided in the bidding document, within 90 calendar days after contract signing date. Margin of preference is not applicable for this contract.

More at: Supply and Deliver Promotional Materials for Africa CDC

