Zimbabwe, EU Seek to Rebuild Ties

Zimbabwe and the European Union (EU) aim to restore their relations to pre-hostility levels, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Permanent Secretary Ambassador Albert Chimbindi has said.

This initiative follows the first session of the Zimbabwe-EU Partnership Dialogue under the Samoa Agreement, the successor to the Cotonou Agreement.

Speaking at the meeting in Harare yesterday, Ambassador Chimbindi said it was important to continue on the engagement path.

"The main point that we would emphasise is that Zimbabwe and the EU need to get the relationship that we had before the challenges that we are facing. And that we are going to build on a lot of the issues that have been raised over the years. We can't keep where we have been," he said.

The country seeks to reclaim its former status as a favourable investment location, which existed prior to the land reform programme.

This programme, initiated at the turn of the millennium, sought to address colonial-era land inequities, but ultimately led to tensions with Britain and other European nations.

"Zimbabwe deeply appreciates and desires to strengthen, deepen and broaden cooperation between the Government and the European Union.

"Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none and is also open for business. These are not slogans, but the guiding principles of our diplomatic engagements and practice," Ambassador Chimbindi said.

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Jobst Von Kirchmann, noted that discussions were productive and reflected shared interests.

"We had an extremely good discussion and a pretty open discussion over a multitude of topics, we figured out that we basically want the same thing."

"We figured out that in all the topics which we raised today, we are together."

Ambassador Von Kirchmann reaffirmed the EU's commitment to the Structured Dialogue Platform on Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution.