Somalia: Jubaland Suspends Ties With Somalia's Federal Government

Addis Abeba — In a dramatic escalation of tensions, the Government of Jubaland has officially severed ties with the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), accusing it of violating the national constitution and undermining the unity of the Somali nation.

The move comes amid a broader dispute over constitutional amendments and governance practices that Jubaland claims threaten its autonomy and the stability of the federal system.

Over the past 24 hours, both sides issued arrest warrants for each other's leaders after tensions escalated following Jubaland's recent elections in which the autonomous state re-elected Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe as its regional president. But the move has been met with resistance from the federal government in Mogadishu. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration has rejected the election results, citing the lack of federal oversight in the process.

In a statement issued today, Jubaland also stated that it "does not recognize recent legal amendments to the Constitution and Electoral Codes enacted by the Federal Government's Councils."

Jubaland further clarified its stance on relations with the Federal Government of Somalia emphasizing constitutional principles as "untouchable and non-negotiable." It announced plans to establish a consultation platform involving all political stakeholders "to discuss the future of governance, national unity, and the solidarity of the Somali people."

Jubaland's statement also accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of "trampling on the constitution, abusing power, and fostering division and corruption." It alleged that the president has actively worked to "ignite civil wars and tribal conflicts," including introducing insecurity into previously stable regions of Jubaland, and decried Jubaland troops had secured these areas after decades of conflict, only to see the gains undermined by Federal Government actions.

Analysists believe this move marks a significant shift in the political dynamics of Somalia and the Horn of Africa.