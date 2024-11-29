South Africa: Hundreds Left Homeless After Shack Fire At One of Durban's Oldest Informal Settlements

28 November 2024
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Tsoanelo Sefoloko

About 150 shacks at Kenville informal settlement were gutted on Wednesday afternoon

Hundreds of people were left homeless after about 150 shacks at Kenville informal settlement in Durban were gutted by fire on Wednesday afternoon. Most people were at work when the fire started and unable to salvage their belongings.

Community leader Nhlanhla Mbili said by the time firefighters arrived most of their shacks had caught alight. It took about five hours to extinguish the fire.

Mbili said community leaders had warned residents to keep pathways through the settlement open so that emergency vehicles can get through easily.

Mbali Ntuli said she was in her shack when she heard neighbours screaming for her to get out. She only managed to grab her phone. All her belongings, including important documents, were destroyed.

"I am only left with what I am wearing. I had already bought the Christmas clothes for my daughter," said Ntuli.

Kenville is one of the oldest informal settlements in ward 34. Residents say they are tired of living in such conditions and want government to build them proper houses. The settlement lacks formal services so many people have connected water and electricity illegally.

Ward councillor Andrew Akkers said, "Most people in the area know that I have been pushing the municipality to get proper electricity."

Comment from the municipality will be added when received.

