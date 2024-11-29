Africa: Unitaid Invests U.S.$22m to Accelerate Access to Lenacapavir, a Groundbreaking New HIV Prevention Drug

Geneva — Ahead of World AIDS Day, Unitaid is announcing a US$22 million investment to accelerate the introduction and access to lenacapavir, a revolutionary long-acting HIV prevention option. Two injections of lenacapavir per year, under the skin, provide effective protection against HIV. Unitaid's US$22 million investment builds on our ongoing efforts to expand supply and demand for long-acting pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) products used to prevent HIV infection, ensuring this transformative innovation reaches the populations most at risk.

Unitaid's investment will specifically focus on pathfinder initiatives in South Africa and Brazil, led by Wits RHI and Fiotec, to integrate lenacapavir into a comprehensive suite of PrEP options. These efforts will focus on addressing the unique needs of at-risk populations, such as adolescent girls and young women, men who have sex with men, and transgender and non-binary individuals. Through this work, Unitaid aims to further enable rapid and scalable adoption as the product becomes available.

"Unitaid's US$22 million investment reflects our commitment to transforming the promise of lenacapavir - an innovative product offering unparalleled efficacy and ease of use - into tangible impact," said Dr. Philippe Duneton, Executive Director of Unitaid. "We've done it before with the HIV treatment dolutegravir, breaking barriers to make it affordable and accessible worldwide, and we are prepared to do it again with lenacapavir. There is simply no other choice - too many lives are at stake.

Beyond South Africa and Brazil, the US$22 million will also support demand generation and health system readiness in other catalytic countries. It will complement efforts by scale-up partners such as the Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria and the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and other donors to ensure swift adoption of lenacapavir. This work includes engaging civil society organizations and affected communities to harness their critical insights and raise awareness of lenacapavir.

Unitaid's investment also strengthens its market-shaping efforts to make lenacapavir more affordable and accessible by accelerating the availability of low-cost, quality-assured versions of long-acting PrEP products, including through work with Wits RHI and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), and alongside continued support to WHO Global HIV and prequalification programs, Medicines Patent Pool, and other intellectual property initiatives.

"Unitaid's bold investment is part of a coordinated effort with countries, partners like the Global Fund, PEPFAR, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and affected communities to ensure lenacapavir reaches those who need it most. It is a critical step to finally end HIV as a public health threat," said Dr. Duneton.

By addressing both supply and demand, and fostering collaboration with governments, communities, and partners, Unitaid is laying the foundation for lenacapavir to be a game-changer in HIV prevention.

With lenacapavir, we have a transformative tool at our fingertips to help end the HIV and AIDS epidemic. Unitaid's investment will help the world reach this goal - faster.