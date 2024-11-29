Africa: Mobilising Young Changemakers for a Climate-Ready Future in Africa

blog

The Climate crisis is no longer a distant threat but a present reality that is disrupting ecosystems, economies, and communities worldwide. Although climate change is global, its most severe impact is seen in Africa. According to the United Nations Environment Programme "Africa has contributed negligibly to the changing climate, with just about two to three percent of global emissions". Mitigating these impacts, from devastating floods to droughts, malnutrition, and mental health crises, demands building urgent climate resilience. Despite these challenges, diverse emerging solutions offer a holistic approach to building climate resilience. Designing a holistic response that explores the interlinkages between climate change and key sectors such as health, agriculture, urban development, and youth engagement is critical to building climate-resilient communities.

The Climate Challenge: A Background in Numbers

Africa is vulnerable to the effects of climate change, with reports showing that the average rate of temperature increase in Africa is 1°C per year. The impact of this warming is already evident in health risks such as a rise in waterborne diseases, malnutrition, heat stress, and mental health issues, among others. The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that climate change will lead to approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year between 2030 and 2050 due to heat stress, undernutrition, and malaria.

Agriculture, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), is largely rain-fed, making it highly susceptible to the changing climate. Climate change and increased biofuel production represent major risks for long-term food security. By 2050, the global population will be approximately 10 billion, requiring a 70% increase in food production amid accelerating climate change.

In the last 20 years, Africa has seen the largest urbanisation, a trend anticipated to continue until the year 2050. The percentage of Africans living in urban areas was around 36% in 2010 and is expected to rise to 50% and 60% respectively by 2030 and 2050, respectively. Urbanization increases energy demand, transportation, and industrial activity, often relying on fossil fuels. Without sustainable measures, this growth will escalate greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite these challenges, the solutions lie in a comprehensive, multi-sector approach that considers the intersections between climate, health, food systems, and community resilience.

Building Resilient Health Systems

With only a fraction of over 30,000 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in Nigeria being functional, there is a significant gap in delivering healthcare during climate-related emergencies, such as floods or heatwaves. With a young population, Africa is significantly impacted by climate change. However, they are also leading change from the frontlines. The youth pre-conference preceding the 2024 Future of Health Conference on 23rd October 2024 convening young people to explore the diverse ways they can proactively push for climate action.

Chinwe Abuwa , Policy and Advocacy Manager at ONE campaign, emphasised the significance of incorporating climate-resilient building codes that consider extreme weather conditions, such as flooding, to reduce disruption of Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities during emergencies. Solar-powered energy systems also play a crucial role in storing vaccines and medicines, thereby maintaining uninterrupted health services. Abuwa underscored the importance of training healthcare workers and local community leaders to respond effectively to climate emergencies, including mental health crises. "Integrating climate adaptation strategies into national health policies is essential to better equip public health systems" for these challenges, she said.

Climate-Resilient Agriculture: Empowering Farmers with Knowledge and Resources

"Smallholder farmers, particularly in rural Africa, are among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change," Ayobami Oladipo, Country Business Lead, Ignitia explained. She noted that "farmers in Nigeria still rely heavily on rain-fed agriculture, with less than 10% of farming operations incorporating irrigation. This makes them extremely vulnerable to changes in rainfall patterns, droughts, and flooding".

To build more resilient and sustainable food systems in the face of climate change, three key solutions stand out;

(1) climate information systems empower farmers by providing real-time weather updates, helping them make informed decisions on planting, irrigation, and harvesting.

(2) organic farming and sustainable practices promote soil health, reduce carbon footprints, and enhance biodiversity, fostering long-term agricultural resilience.

(3)) decentralised food production through urban farming reduces reliance on rural areas, mitigating food insecurity in cities and lessening vulnerability to supply chain disruptions.

Together, these approaches offer a holistic approach to strengthening food systems while adapting to the realities of climate change.

Nature-Based Solutions in Urban Environments

Effiom Nyeh and his team at EkondoLife addressed the growing disconnect from nature due to rapid and unsustainable urbanisation. He emphasised the potential of nature-based solutions to address the impacts of climate change due to urbanisation. In cities, the heat island effect, flooding, and air pollution are escalating, with limited green spaces to buffer the impacts of these challenges. Urban areas also face an increased risk of waterborne diseases, particularly in the aftermath of floods.

These key strategies are essential to enhancing urban resilience to climate change. First, urban green spaces, such as trees, gardens, and green roofs, help reduce heat, improve air quality, and manage stormwater, reducing flooding risks. Secondly, sustainable urban designs that integrate natural landscapes and boost energy efficiency can make cities more adaptable and resilient to climate impacts. Together, these strategies offer a comprehensive approach to creating climate-resilient urban environments.

Youth Engagement: The Key to Long-Term Climate Action

Emerging evidence indicated that young people are particularly burdened by the indirect consequences of climate change, including climate anxiety. Yet they are often left behind and not empowered enough to lead change. As Godwin Lasisi, Founder, Interfaith Alliance for SDG Action Plan (IASAP) notes, "Young people in Africa are often excluded from decision-making processes that directly affect their future". This is a missed opportunity because young people have the power to drive climate action through advocacy, education, and grassroot movements.

Three key solutions are vital to empower the next generation in the fight against climate change. Youth advocacy harnesses the power of social media to raise awareness, share personal stories, and advocate for climate justice, helping amplify the message and build public pressure for change. Education and capacity building equip young people with the knowledge and skills to understand climate science, policy, and action, fostering informed and active climate champions. Lastly, policy involvement creates platforms for youth to participate in climate policy discussions, ensuring their voices are integral to decision-making processes and strengthening their sense of ownership in building climate resilience.

It takes a village

The impacts of climate change in Africa are undeniable, but the solutions lie in our ability to address the interlinkages between health, agriculture, urban development, and youth engagement. The African continent can chart a path towards a more resilient future by building resilient health systems, empowering farmers with climate information, integrating nature-based solutions in cities, and involving young people in climate action. It is not enough to treat the symptoms of climate change; we must address its root causes through a holistic, collaborative approach. As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, now is the time to act collectively, decisively, and with a shared commitment to build a more resilient health system.