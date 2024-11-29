Somalia: Jubaland Cuts Supends Cooperation With Somali Government Amid Tension

Kismayo, Somalia — Jubaland state has officially severed relations with the Federal Government of Somalia. The decision was announced following a meeting of Jubaland's cabinet in Kismayo, where the regional administration accused the central government of violating the national constitution, abusing power, and undermining Somalia's unity.

Jubaland's leadership, headed by President Ahmed Mohamed Islam "Madobe," stated that the move was in response to a series of actions by the federal government, including the introduction of what they described as unconstitutional amendments and attempts to control regional elections. The statement from Jubaland also criticized President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for allegedly fostering division and corruption.

This development comes as both sides issued arrest warrants for each other's leaders, with the federal government seeking an Interpol Red Notice against Madobe on charges of treason and collaborating with foreign entities. In contrast, Jubaland's district court issued an arrest warrant for Mohamud.

The rift between Jubaland and the central government has raised concerns about further fragmentation in Somalia, a country already grappling with the threat of al-Shabaab militants and issues of governance. The move by Jubaland follows a similar action by Puntland, another federal member state, which cut ties earlier this year, indicating a deepening crisis in Somalia's federal system.

Analysts suggest that this escalation might lead to a national conference to address governance issues, but for now, the political landscape in Somalia remains fraught with uncertainty.