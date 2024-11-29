Somalia: Jubaland Cuts Supends Cooperation With Somali Government Amid Tension

28 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — Jubaland state has officially severed relations with the Federal Government of Somalia. The decision was announced following a meeting of Jubaland's cabinet in Kismayo, where the regional administration accused the central government of violating the national constitution, abusing power, and undermining Somalia's unity.

Jubaland's leadership, headed by President Ahmed Mohamed Islam "Madobe," stated that the move was in response to a series of actions by the federal government, including the introduction of what they described as unconstitutional amendments and attempts to control regional elections. The statement from Jubaland also criticized President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for allegedly fostering division and corruption.

This development comes as both sides issued arrest warrants for each other's leaders, with the federal government seeking an Interpol Red Notice against Madobe on charges of treason and collaborating with foreign entities. In contrast, Jubaland's district court issued an arrest warrant for Mohamud.

The rift between Jubaland and the central government has raised concerns about further fragmentation in Somalia, a country already grappling with the threat of al-Shabaab militants and issues of governance. The move by Jubaland follows a similar action by Puntland, another federal member state, which cut ties earlier this year, indicating a deepening crisis in Somalia's federal system.

Analysts suggest that this escalation might lead to a national conference to address governance issues, but for now, the political landscape in Somalia remains fraught with uncertainty.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.