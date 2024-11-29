Somalia's New Ambassador to Uganda Presents Credentials in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda — On Thursday, Fardowsa Mohamed Qanyare, Somalia's newly appointed ambassador to Uganda, presented a copy of her credentials to Oryem Henry Okello, Uganda's State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The ceremony, held at the Foreign Ministry in Kampala, was a significant event in the ongoing efforts to bolster diplomatic ties between the two East African neighbors.

The presentation of credentials is a formal diplomatic rite that officially recognizes Qanyare's role as Somalia's envoy to Uganda. It signifies her readiness to commence her duties, which include representing Somalia's interests, promoting bilateral cooperation, and engaging with the Ugandan government on various issues of common concern.

During the meeting, both officials delved into discussions aimed at deepening the already robust bilateral relations between Somalia and Uganda. They touched upon several key areas for cooperation, including security, trade, education, and cultural exchanges.

State Minister Okello emphasized Uganda's continued support for Somalia in its fight against terrorism, particularly the al-Shabaab insurgent group, and in its efforts towards national stabilization and reconstruction. He lauded the progress Somalia has made in recent years and reiterated Uganda's commitment to regional peace and security through the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), now known as the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Ambassador Qanyare, in turn, expressed her gratitude for Uganda's longstanding support and outlined Somalia's eagerness to expand economic partnerships. She highlighted potential sectors such as agriculture, where both countries could benefit from shared knowledge and resources, and the fishing industry, where joint ventures could be explored.

The meeting also covered plans for enhancing cultural ties through educational exchanges, which could foster mutual understanding among the younger generations of both nations. Moreover, they discussed the importance of continued collaboration in international forums to address shared challenges like climate change and regional integration.

The dialogue ended with both parties expressing optimism about the future of Somalia-Uganda relations, with commitments to regular high-level meetings and the establishment of new joint initiatives. This diplomatic engagement is seen as a step towards not only bilateral growth but also the broader stability and development of the Horn of Africa region.