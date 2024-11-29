Namibia: Starlink Operating Illegally in Namibia

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) says Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX - also known as Starlink) has been operating illegally in Namibia.

This was announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Following an investigation, Cran has established that Starlink is operating a network within Namibia without the required telecommunications licence," notes the statement.

According to Cran, Starlink was issued a cease-and-desist order instructing the company to immediately stop all operations in Namibia.

"The public is hereby advised not to purchase Starlink terminal equipment or subscribe to its services, as such activities are illegal under Namibian law. Cran investigators have already confiscated illegal terminals from consumers and have opened criminal cases with the Namibian Police in this regard," notes Cran.

Starlink is an international aerospace company offering low earth orbit satellite communication services.

Cran chief executive Emilia Nghikembua says Starlink must comply with licence requirements before operating in Namibia.

"Cran remains committed to enforcing the Communications Act to ensure fair competition, consumer protection and compliance with regulatory requirements. We urge all service providers to adhere to the legal framework governing the telecommunications sector in Namibia," notes Cran.

Starlink has submitted an application for a telecommunications service licence, however, it is still under review, Cran adds.