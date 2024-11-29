Angola Presents Diamond Potential in Belgium

Luanda — Angola's diamond potential and business opportunities are among the highlights of the country's participation in the 3rd International Diamond Conference, taking place from Tuesday to this Wednesday, in the city of Antwerp, Belgium.

According to a press release that Angop had access to on Wednesday, the country is represented by a delegation led by the secretary of State for Mineral Resources, Jânio Correa Victor, who is participating in the event called "FACETS-2024".

Among the companies present, Diamond Company of Angola (ENDIAMA), Diamond Trading Society (SODIAM), Luele Mining Society, Chitotolo Mining Society, as well as Catoca Mining Society, stand out.

During the event, the Catoca Mining Society will share its experiences, with the motto "Firm and strong, towards a bright future", within the framework of its model of transparency and governance in Angola.

The conference aims to discuss various topics such as "The current state of the extractive industry", "Challenges", "The evolution of mining practices", "The adaptability of intermediary traders" and "Sustainability and transparency".

More than 350 delegates are attending the conference in the third largest city in Belgium.

The economic city of Antwerp is the destination for 80% of the rough diamonds produced around the world for more than 577 years, including those from Angola.

