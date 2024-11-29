South Africa: DA Questions Former Western Cape Crime Intelligence Head Tiyo's Revoked Dismissal

press release

The Democratic Alliance will write to the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police to request the appearance of National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to answer serious questions about the integrity and effectiveness of the SAPS consequence management system.

Yesterday, the Portfolio Committee on Police was informed by Committee Chairperson, DA MP Ian Cameron, that Maj. Gen. Mzwandile Tiyo - former Crime Intelligence Chief in the Western Cape - has had his dismissal revoked, without explanation.

Maj. Gen. Tiyo was subjected to an inquiry, declared unfit to hold office, and eventually dismissed from his position in August 2024. His dismissal followed allegations that he lost his laptop and firearm, and then abused crime intelligence resources to find those who stole these items. He was further charged with kidnapping and assaulting the suspects after tracking them down.

Tiyo's dismissal in August 2024 was a welcome signal that misconduct within the SAPS - even at the highest level - will no longer be taken lightly. It marked a significant step in reclaiming public trust in our law enforcement agencies.

However, this latest revelation, that Tiyo's dismissal has now been revoked in the dead of night, is a staggering setback for the credibility of SAPS' consequence management systems. Not only was Tiyo charged with kidnapping and assault as well as abusing state resources for his own ends, but he is also one of the SAPS members implicated in the Kinnear Report.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It was also revealed to the Portfolio Committee that Tiyo has now been encouraged to apply for early retirement instead, notwithstanding that the SAPS' National Instruction is clear that employees with pending criminal or departmental cases against them will not be allowed to apply for early retirement, unless recommended by, amongst others, the National Commissioner. The DA maintains that the shocking level of misconduct that Tiyo has been found guilty of absolutely disqualifies him from such a dispensation.

The Portfolio Committee is yet to be informed of who exactly within the SAPS lifted Tiyo's dismissal - including the legal basis for withdrawing that dismissal following a comprehensive inquiry process - or who encouraged him to take now take early retirement instead of facing the consequences of his actions.

These revelations come hot on the heels of the suspension of a junior SAPS officer at the decaying Philippi Training Academy after they blew the whistle on alleged misconduct at the centre. It is disturbing that a senior SAPS member may have their dismissal revoked without fanfare after being charged with kidnapping and assault, while at the same time, a junior officer is summarily suspended for blowing the whistle on police misconduct.

We will request that the National Commissioner reports, in full, on what transpired in respect of Tiyo's dismissal.