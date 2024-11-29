Ethiopia: PM Abiy Announces Successful Readiness for Flight of Sun 2 Aircraft Developed in Ethiopian Air Force

29 November 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — As the Ethiopian Air Force celebrates its 89th anniversary, it has achieved a significant milestone with the successful readiness for flight of an aircraft named Sun 2, developed in-house, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscored.

The Prime Minister shared on social media pages that the Air Force has achieved a significant milestone in its 89 years journey.

Highlighting the transformative reforms within Ethiopia's security institutions, he emphasized that their role in establishing a foundation for building institutions suited to the nation's needs. Among these, Ethiopian Air Force stands out.

Recalling the 89th anniversary celebration of the Ethiopian Air Force, Abiy noted the significant advancements achieved, particularly the successful flight readiness of the domestically developed aircraft, Sun 2.

The Sun 2, equipped with cutting-edge technology, marks a pivotal moment for the Air Force as it strives to fulfill its ambitious vision of becoming the largest air force in Africa by 2030, the Prime Minister stated.

