Kenya, Uganda Police Officers Stress On Regional Cooperation in Fighting Transnational Crimes

Addis Ababa — Senior police officers from Kenya and Uganda have emphasized the vital role of regional cooperation in tackling transnational crimes, including human trafficking and people smuggling.

The regional meeting by Regional Operational Centre in Khartoum (ROCK) convened in Addis Ababa to address transnational crimes and related issues.

Participants of the meeting described the event as a significant step in the East Africa's fight against these crimes.

Senior officials from East Africa, the Arab world, and beyond gathered to share experiences and discuss collaborative strategies for addressing human trafficking and people smuggling across borders.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of regional leaders to work together not only within East Africa but also in partnership with international organizations to eradicate these crimes.

Ibrahim Jillo, Director of the National Police Service of Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Director of Interpol's National Bureau, expressed optimism about the region's ongoing efforts.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Jillo stressed the importance of coordinated actions among member states, including the entire African nations and regional actors from the Arab world.

"We are here today to think together and put mechanisms in place to improve cooperation within our member states. We are happy that there is now a process in place to address transnational organized crime, particularly human trafficking and smuggling in persons."

He also highlighted the need for stronger prosecutorial powers and greater collaboration between law enforcement agencies and judicial systems across borders to effectively combat these crimes.

We need to ensure that we completely eradicate human trafficking and smuggling and create mechanisms to strengthen our prosecutorial powers, he added.

Jillo described the meeting as a valuable opportunity to build stronger ties and share vital information among regional law enforcement.

Joseph Obwona, Senior Chief Police Officer and Acting Director of Interpol and International Relations in Uganda, highlighted the importance of organizations such as the East African Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCO), INTERPOL, and ROCK in fostering cross-border collaboration to tackle these crimes.

He also cited the difficulties of tracking victims being trafficked across multiple borders, noting that these cases often make it challenging to locate and recover them.

The complexity of the crime means that when a victim crosses a border, it becomes very difficult to trace them, Obwona said, adding that victims, often subjected to extreme duress, may even end up siding with their traffickers instead of seeking help.

To address these challenges, he called for continued engagement and closer cooperation through regular meetings, allowing law enforcement personnel to better coordinate efforts across borders.

So when we meet regularly, it becomes easier to link up with investigators and prosecutors across borders, he urged.

The participants emphasized the need for stronger prosecutorial powers, enhanced information sharing, and greater cooperation across borders to disrupt trafficking networks.

By strengthening these ties, the region aims to improve prevention, prosecution, and victim support efforts, providing a more effective response to transnational crime.

The ROCK initiative, financed by the European Union's Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, plays a critical role in supporting these efforts by uniting various stakeholders to combat human trafficking and smuggling networks throughout the Horn of Africa.