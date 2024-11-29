Namibia: Forbes Re-Elected Walvis Mayor

28 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Trevino Forbes was re-elected as the mayor of Walvis Bay at a special council meeting on Thursday.

Saara Mutondoka also retained her position as deputy mayor, while Richard Hoaeb remains the chairperson of the management committee.

Other members of the management committee are Leroy Victor, Ronald Bramwell and Olivia Andrews, and Paulus Kauhondamua as alternate member of the management committee.

Ephraim Shozi, Albertina Nkoshi and Ryan Gordon will serve as ordinary councillors.

Magistrate John Sindano presided over the election of the office-bearers.

