Egyptian Cabinet Reviews Industrial Growth Strategies, Investment Climate Enhancements

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired the government's weekly meeting today at its new administrative capital headquarters, focusing on key national and regional issues.

The meeting began with Madbouly emphasizing recent pivotal engagements by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi aimed at promoting regional stability. He highlighted Egypt's preparations for hosting the Gaza Humanitarian Response Conference on December 2. The event seeks to galvanize international support for urgent aid to Gaza amid ongoing challenges.

Madbouly referenced President El-Sisi's meetings with Jordan's King Abdullah II and Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Both leaders reaffirmed the need for robust international action to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza, facilitate ceasefire efforts, and secure the release of hostages. They underscored the essential role of the UNRWA in addressing the crisis.

The Prime Minister also highlighted President El-Sisi's discussions with leading international industrial firms during the 3rd Annual Industrial Forum and Exhibition.

Madbouly reiterated Egypt's commitment to advancing industrial localization, fostering technological industries, and enhancing the competitiveness of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). He further commended the nation's strides in improving the business climate, which has led to tangible progress in various industrial sectors.

Speaking on behalf of President El-Sisi at the forum, Madbouly praised the event as a vital platform for addressing challenges in the industrial sector, exploring solutions, and strengthening partnerships with regional and global economic entities.

The Prime Minister extended his gratitude to Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Engineer Kamel El-Wazir, for his pivotal role in ensuring the forum's success.

The meeting underscored Egypt's unwavering commitment to fostering peace, bolstering the industrial sector, and creating a sustainable economic environment. With robust diplomatic initiatives and enhanced industrial strategies, Egypt continues to solidify its position as a regional leader in both humanitarian and economic development efforts.