South Africa: Over 1,000 Spaza Shops Shut Down in National Crackdown - South African News Briefs - November 29, 2024

Over 1,000 Spaza Shops Shut Down in National Crackdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reported the closure of over 1,000 spaza shops and warehouses since his call for stricter regulations in the sector two weeks ago, reports EWN. Ramaphosa said that authorities had inspected nearly 200,000 spaza shops nationwide after several child deaths were linked to contaminated food bought from these stores. "More than 1,000 spaza shops, supermarkets, and warehouses have been shut down, with significant amounts of goods confiscated," he said.

Women's League Demands Action on Gender-Based Violence

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) plans to march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest gender-based violence and femicide, reports SABC News. The demonstration is part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign aimed at ending violence against women and children. ANCWL Secretary-General Nokuthula Nqaba said there is need for decisive action. "In response to the ongoing attacks on women in our country, the Women's League, alongside the mass democratic movement, alliance partners, faith-based organizations, civil society, and other political groups, is intensifying advocacy for stronger national prevention strategies," she said.

Who's to Blame? Viral Video Fuels Debate Over Fatal Accident

A viral video of a deadly crash involving a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and a truck in Mpumalanga has ignited social media debates over who was at fault, reports TimesLIVE. The collision, which occurred at the R40 and R37 intersection in Mbombela, claimed the lives of the car's driver and passenger. The video shows the truck turning through the intersection when the car slammed into its trailer. Many viewers believe the car's excessive speed was a major factor, while others argue the truck driver was responsible, pointing to a green light that appeared to give the Mercedes-Benz the right of way. Some users also speculated that the car driver could have avoided the crash by slowing down or swerving, as there was no oncoming traffic.

