Africa: States Must Step Up Protection for Abortion Care Providers

On international Women Human Rights Defenders Day, a coalition of human rights organizations are launching a new set of guidelines for governments to protect frontline abortion rights defenders, including healthcare providers.

Amnesty International, the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), Ipas, MSI Reproductive Choices, the Organisation Pour Le Dialogue Pour L'Avortement Sécurisé (ODAS Centre) and the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) published the Key principles and actions to safeguard abortion care providers as human rights defenders.

The document provides a set of concrete recommendations for governments to guarantee that health professionals and other human rights defenders of the right to abortion care for women, girls and pregnant people, can do so without fear of attacks and intimidation.

"Despite the global progress we have seen on sexual and reproductive health and rights over recent years, including steps to decriminalize abortion in many countries, defending abortion rights, which includes the provision of abortion by healthcare providers, remains a dangerous job," said Fernanda Doz Costa, Gender, Racial Justice, Migrants & Refugees Programme Director at Amnesty International.

"Abortion rights defenders are failed by many States. On the one hand, States are negligent in their obligation to protect them while, on the other hand, abortion continues to be restricted and criminalized. As such defenders are deemed less 'deserving' of support and protection and are actively targeted. The Key Principles show governments how to break this cycle," said Melissa Cockroft, Global Lead on Abortion, IPPF.

"Democracy, human rights, and abortion rights are under attack, and so too are the frontline defenders of these rights. They risk physical and verbal attacks, threats, smears and intimidation to ensure people have access to abortion - a critical and essential health care service. We stand with them today and every day in the fight for human rights, and call on the global community to do the same," said Dr. Anu Kumar, President and CEO of Ipas.

The Key Principles include practical recommendations to:

Prevent violations by implementing specific protection protocols and establishing channels to report harassment and receive support;

Enable defenders to exercise their rights without fear by ensuring universal access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health, and decriminalizing abortion - as reinforced by the WHO's Abortion guidelines;

Safeguard defenders' rights by protecting civic space and tackling abortion stigma;

Provide redress, by stopping the criminalization of abortion defenders, and by bringing to justice those who attack them;

"As the organized rollback of reproductive rights continues, the attacks being directed at healthcare providers are getting worse. It's time for States to uphold their duty and defend those who are risking everything to provide lifesaving care. We look forward to working alongside and together with governments, professional associations, donors, health facility managers, and civil society organisations to ensure frontline healthcare providers are given the support they deserve," said Simon Cooke, MSI Reproductive Choices' CEO.

"Comprehensive abortion care is an essential health service. Midwives who provide these services are often subjected to discrimination, intimidation, and in some cases, even violence. In order to uphold women's right to safe abortion care, we need to protect and enable the midwives and health professionals who provide these services. To do this, professional associations, civil society, policy makers and governments need to implement the Key principles and actions to safeguard abortion care providers as human rights defenders," said Sandra Oyarzo Torres, ICM President.

"We refuse to stay silent in the face of constant attempts to restrict and criminalize abortion and its defenders, and we commit to stand firmly with this fundamental human right," said Kadidiatou SOW, Director of the ODAS Centre.

An Amnesty International report in 2023 detailed the danger and difficulties faced by those who defend abortion rights and provide access to services, often in challenging circumstances, including midwives, doctors, nurses, doulas, activists and all those who help pregnant people manage their own abortions with medication.

The report evidenced how many people working in healthcare settings are exposed to hostility and abuse from colleagues, employers, patients and others who oppose abortion. Those working outside health facilities are also exposed to physical and verbal attacks, threats, smears and intimidation. Some are criminalized through prosecutions, investigations and arrests. The report also documents cases of stigmatization, isolation and ostracization, and restrictions on rights to freedom of expression, association and assembly. Attacks are more common in countries where abortion is stigmatized, restricted or criminalised.

"Abortion is essential healthcare. Yet, as healthcare providers we are routinely faced with discrimination and violence for simply doing our jobs. Restrictive abortion laws and attitudes cause harm. They create hostile environments that feed abortion-related stigma that smears healthcare providers and those that seek abortion care as criminals. We all know colleagues, unfortunately, who have battled with stigma, career blocking, intimidation, physical attack, imprisonment, and even in the most extreme cases health care providers have been murdered," said Dr Anne-Beatrice Kihara, President of the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO).