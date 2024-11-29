Uganda: Concerns Arise Over Readiness for 2026 Elections Despite EC Assurances

Electoral observer Charity Ahimbisibwe has expressed doubts about the readiness of the EC, stating that visible preparations are lacking, resulting in low public enthusiasm for the elections.

As the 2026 general elections draw closer, concerns are mounting about the preparedness of the Electoral Commission (EC) and political parties.

While the EC claims to have made significant progress, electoral observers argue that much remains to be done to ensure a smooth process.

Electoral observer Charity Ahimbisibwe has expressed doubts about the readiness of the EC, stating that visible preparations are lacking, resulting in low public enthusiasm for the elections.

"The public has not been adequately informed, especially about the newly demarcated polling areas," she noted.

However, EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi assured the public that substantial progress has been made.

"We have successfully completed the demarcation of electoral areas and the reorganization of polling stations. Additionally, data on persons with disabilities has been collected to ensure their full participation," Mucunguzi said.

The next critical step in the electoral roadmap is the update of the voter register, scheduled to commence on January 3, 2025. The EC is urging all eligible voters to actively participate in this process.

Despite these assurances, Ahimbisibwe remains skeptical, citing communication gaps and a lack of public awareness as major hurdles.

She also pointed out internal conflicts within political parties as another factor threatening the credibility of the upcoming elections.

Responding to these claims, National Resistance Movement (NRM) spokesperson Emmanuel Dombo dismissed concerns about party readiness, assuring that the NRM is well-prepared for the elections.

With less than two years remaining, the debate over electoral preparedness continues. Observers are calling for greater transparency and improved communication to restore public confidence in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the upcoming voter register update as a key milestone in the journey to 2026.