Uganda: Blackouts Loom As 130,000 Face Meter Upgrades

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Uganda, including welders, hair salons, restaurants, and retail shops, are on the brink of operational shutdowns as thousands of electricity users face potential blackouts.

Power disruptions caused by delayed upgrades to Yaka meters could lead to lost revenue, layoffs, and increased costs from alternative power sources like generators.

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa revealed that 129,122 electricity users risk disconnection after failing to upgrade their prepayment Yaka meters by the November 24, 2024, global Token Identifier (TID) rollover deadline.

The upgrade requires transitioning to the Standard Transfer Specification (STS) technology, which secures and streamlines electricity payments.

"While 95.1% of Umeme Limited and Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) meters have been upgraded, 112,000 Umeme customers and 17,122 UEDCL customers remain non-compliant," said Nankabirwa.

She commended Kalangala Infrastructure Services and West Nile Rural Electrification Company (WENRECO) for achieving 100% compliance.

Local businesses are expressing concerns. Simon Kasule, a barber in Kampala, highlighted the financial strain caused by the tight deadline.

"We understand the importance of upgrading, but the timeframe has been tight. Many of us are struggling to meet operational costs. Extending the deadline would save us from potential losses," he said.

The Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) echoed these sentiments, noting that power outages cost businesses an average of Shs 30 million annually due to lost production and equipment damage.

Minister Nankabirwa emphasized the critical nature of the upgrades.

"This upgrade is not optional. It is essential," she stressed.

To boost compliance, electricity distributors have deployed technicians for manual upgrades and ramped up public awareness campaigns through SMS and phone calls.

However, the Ministry of Energy noted that many unupgraded meters belong to unoccupied properties or users bypassing meters illegally.

The stakes are high, with urban electricity access currently at 57% and rural penetration at 18%, according to Ministry data.

The TID rollover is expected to improve efficiency and security in the electricity payment system.

How to Check if Your Meter is Upgraded

Minister Nankabirwa provided instructions for users to verify their meter status:

·Conlog meters: Press #005#. If the result shows "r1:t2," the meter is not upgraded. "r2:t2" or "r2:t10" indicates an upgrade.

·Hexing and Chint meters: Press 873. A display of "01" signals a non-upgraded meter, while "02" means it has been upgraded.

·Inhemeter users: Press 873. "01-02" means the meter is not upgraded, while "02-02" confirms an upgrade.

For SMEs and households, compliance is urgent to avoid costly disruptions in the coming weeks.