Zimbabwe: Strengthen Early Disaster Warnings - VP Chiwenga

SADC Member States must strengthen early disaster warning systems and empower communities to take decisive actions to mitigate the impact of calamities, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

The Vice President made these remarks at the opening of the fifth SADC Committee of Ministers Responsible for Disaster Risk Management meeting in Victoria Falls yesterday.

The meeting seeks to review progress on SADC programmes designed to enhance the region's preparedness for disaster risks and to mitigate the impact of disasters.

This gathering comes at a critical time, as the region faces increasing disaster recurrence due to climate change phenomena such as El Niño, which has left over 57 million people food insecure.

VP Chiwenga noted that many disasters are transboundary, making it essential to adopt a coordinated regional approach to effectively address their effects.

"Consistent with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres' call and the Maputo Declaration for ensuring that every citizen has access to early warning information, I urge Member States to strengthen their early warning systems. This will empower communities to make informed decisions and minimise disaster impacts," he said.

VP Chiwenga stressed the need for vigilance and proactive measures rather than merely reacting to disasters as they occur and that effective disaster preparedness relies on robust early warning systems and proper coordination.

"Other components of disaster management, such as response, recovery, reconstruction and resilience-building, should not be overlooked," he said.

VP Chiwenga praised the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC) based in Mozambique for its role in coordinating regional disaster risk preparedness and response.

He said the El Niño-induced drought has affected multiple sectors, including agriculture, food security, health, education, energy, and water sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

The Vice President also urged Member States to expedite the implementation of Disaster Risk Management interventions in line with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR 2015-2030), which aims to reduce existing risks and build resilience.

"It is disheartening to see that these disasters claim innocent lives and reverse the development gains of the region.

"The cumulative impacts of disasters over recent years have resulted in billions of dollars in damages and losses," he said.

SADC Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration, Ms Angele N'tumba, said VP Chiwenga's presence underscores Zimbabwe's commitment to a regional approach to effective disaster risk management.

Since the last ministers' meeting in May 2023, significant progress has been made in implementing activities and programmes to ensure the region's disaster preparedness.

"This meeting occurs against the backdrop of a high number of people needing humanitarian assistance due to the El Niño-induced drought, which has had devastating effects on food security.

"As we transition to a La Niña pattern, we anticipate normal to above-normal rainfall, which may lead to torrential rains, floods, and landslides," Ms N'tumba said.