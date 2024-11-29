Namibia: President Mbumba's Election Extension Proclamation Unlawful – Lawyer

28 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Lawyer Henry Shimutwikeni says president Nangolo Mbumba's extension of the elections is not lawful.

Mbumba, on the recommendation of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), on Thursday issued a proclamation stating election day is extended from 27 November to 30 November.

Remote Zambezi ECN teams face network challenges in uploading election results

Some Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) teams in the Zambezi region's remote areas could not share election results on Thursday due to network challenges.

The affected teams were in the Kongola, Sibbinda, Kabbe South, and Kabbe North constituencies.

HUMAN FACTORS … The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has admitted there were factors that indicated voters may have been deprived of voting at some polling stations. ECN chairperson Elsie Nghikembua on Thursday highlighted factors such as insufficient ballot papers and faulty verification machines. Photo: Otto Gottlieb

VOTING CONTINUES … The Electoral Commission of Namibia has announced polling stations where voting will continue on Friday and Saturday, and the times they will be open. The stations will be in Windhoek (TransNamib Hall) and some constituencies in the Kunene, Oshana and Oshikoto regions.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.