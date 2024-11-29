Lawyer Henry Shimutwikeni says president Nangolo Mbumba's extension of the elections is not lawful.

Mbumba, on the recommendation of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), on Thursday issued a proclamation stating election day is extended from 27 November to 30 November.

Some Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) teams in the Zambezi region's remote areas could not share election results on Thursday due to network challenges.

The affected teams were in the Kongola, Sibbinda, Kabbe South, and Kabbe North constituencies.

HUMAN FACTORS … The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has admitted there were factors that indicated voters may have been deprived of voting at some polling stations. ECN chairperson Elsie Nghikembua on Thursday highlighted factors such as insufficient ballot papers and faulty verification machines. Photo: Otto Gottlieb

VOTING CONTINUES … The Electoral Commission of Namibia has announced polling stations where voting will continue on Friday and Saturday, and the times they will be open. The stations will be in Windhoek (TransNamib Hall) and some constituencies in the Kunene, Oshana and Oshikoto regions.