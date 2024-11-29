South Africa: Businesses Urged to Step Up in the Fight Against GBVF

The National Shelter Movement of South Africa (NSMSA) is calling on the private sector to take greater responsibility in addressing the country's escalating crisis of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). As the nation marks 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, the NSMSA emphasises that the epidemic of violence against women not only devastates lives but also severely impacts the economy.

"South Africa has one of the highest rates of violence against women and femicide globally, with an estimated three women murdered daily, mostly by intimate partners," says the NSMSA. "A 2018 KPMG study estimated the economic cost of GBV at between R28.4 billion and R42.4 billion annually. This figure, reflecting lost productivity, absenteeism, and other burdens, has likely risen as the crisis deepens."

Shelters are at the forefront of addressing GBVF, providing vital support far beyond emergency accommodation, including counselling, legal assistance, and pathways to independence. However, most shelters face severe underfunding, with inconsistent government subsidies failing to meet operational needs. This jeopardises their ability to provide even basic services, let alone long-term support programmes that foster healing and empowerment.

The NSMSA underscores the urgent need for sustainable funding and partnerships to bridge this gap. Businesses can make a difference by incorporating GBVF support into their corporate social investment (CSI) strategies. "Whether through financial contributions, skills development initiatives, or offering employment opportunities to survivors, the private sector can play a transformative role," says the NSMSA.

Economic empowerment is a key factor in breaking the cycle of abuse. Many survivors remain trapped in violent relationships due to financial dependence. Providing survivors with training, education, and job opportunities and learnerships can help them rebuild their lives while fostering independence. "Industries such as hospitality and retail are particularly well-placed to offer entry-level jobs, while corporates can provide mentorship or resources to help survivors launch small businesses. This creates a win-win situation: survivors gain financial stability, and businesses benefit from a motivated workforce."

The private sector also has the power to advocate for stronger GBVF policies and the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF. Key actions include pushing for mechanisms that enhance perpetrator accountability and securing greater funding for shelters. With data showing that 60% of women killed in 2020/21 were victims of intimate partner violence, the stakes could not be higher.

"The fight against GBVF requires collective action. Businesses have the resources and influence to drive meaningful change, whether by funding shelters, creating job opportunities, or supporting survivors' long-term recovery," says the NSMSA. "Together, we can create a South Africa where violence against women is no longer tolerated, perpetrators are held accountable, and survivors are empowered to thrive."

Contact the helpline by calling 0800 001 005, or send an SMS, WhatsApp or Please Call Me to 082 057 8600 / 082 058 2215 / 072 230 7147, or send an email to infohelpline@nationalsm.org.za . * Business are encouraged to include this information on their websites, intranets and social media.