Uganda: MPs Rally Behind Among's Bid for NRM Top Seat

A wave of support from Members of Parliament (MPs) has greeted Speaker Anita Among's declaration to contest for the position of Vice National Chairperson Female in the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Her candidacy is being heralded as a step towards a leadership transition within the party, with proponents calling for the older generation of leaders to make way for fresh energy and ideas.

Ms Among's bid has drawn strong backing from Solomon Silwanyi, a vocal supporter who described her as a unifying and inspiring leader.

"She is my Speaker, I am happy for her, and I pledge my support to her. I am sure all of us in the House will support her, and no doubt she will win this position by far," Silwanyi said.

Kaliro MP Sanon Bwire also endorsed Ms Among's candidacy, describing it as timely and in alignment with the democratic processes of the NRM.

"Anita has support. I'm glad she has declared, and it's timely. Elections happen every five years. That's the contract, and we shall vote for her," Bwire remarked.

Leadership Transition Debate

The announcement has reignited discussions on leadership transition within the NRM. Some MPs see Among's candidacy as emblematic of broader generational change.

They argue that the position of Vice National Chairperson Female was never reserved for former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, who has held it for over a decade.

"Anita is not competing against Kadaga. That position is not person-to-holder and so it was never gazetted for Kadaga. Unless the old guards do not want the transition to take shape. But for those of us who support Gen. Muhoozi after Museveni, we want Anita to also go to CEC because that is the transition we are talking about," Bwire stated.

Amid whispers of a possible rivalry between Among and Kadaga, MPs have downplayed the notion of animosity, asserting that the contest is a healthy demonstration of democracy within the party.

"The president said you have no right to threaten anyone, so let's go for the election to compete," one MP noted.

Calls for Unity and an Unopposed Contest

Some MPs have suggested that Among should run unopposed, citing her ability to unify and lead.

"We are certain Anita will protect the Right Honourable Kadaga, and we appreciate her contribution. We ask Honourable Kadaga to retire honorably," said one supporter.

Ms Kadaga's future in the position remains uncertain. Having faced fierce competition in the last NRM elections from Ms Persis Namuganza, the minister for lands, she has yet to officially declare her intentions for the upcoming elections.

Since its establishment, Kadaga has been the sole holder of the Vice National Chairperson Female position, enjoying strong backing from President Museveni.

However, with growing calls for leadership transition, the 2024 election could mark a significant shift in the NRM's political landscape.

Among's declaration has intensified discussions on generational leadership change, with her supporters framing her bid as a key element of the party's evolution.

As the NRM prepares for its internal elections, all eyes are on how this race unfolds and what it signals for the party's future.