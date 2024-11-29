Rwanda: 60 Years of Impact - AfDB's Role in Building Skills for a Healthier Future in Rwanda

As the African Development Bank (AfDB) commemorates its 60th anniversary in Rwanda, its transformative contributions to the nation's development shine brightly, particularly in the health sector.

Among its most impactful initiatives is the Center of Excellence in Biomedical Engineering and e-Health (CEBE) in Huye District, a project that aligns seamlessly with the University of Rwanda's vision and the pressing workforce needs of the East African region.

Through CEBE, the AfDB is empowering young professionals with specialised skills in biomedical engineering and e-Health, enabling them to address immediate healthcare challenges while also building a sustainable foundation for the future. The initiative is cultivating a skilled workforce poised to drive innovation and elevate healthcare standards across the region.

One such transformative story is that of Jackline Gatsinzi Mupenzi, whose journey epitomizes the profound impact of AfDB's investment in targeted skills development.

Born in 1995, Mupenzi pursued an advanced diploma in prosthetics and orthotics, driven by her passion for empowering persons with disabilities to lead dignified and independent lives. After graduating, she joined the University of Rwanda, where she not only advanced the field but also became a beacon of hope for those relying on assistive technologies to enhance their mobility and quality of life.

Her journey took a pivotal turn with the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Engineering and e-Health by AfDB. This initiative enabled her to elevate her qualifications, transitioning from a bachelor's to a master's degree.

"This opportunity did more than elevate my education; it expanded my expertise, refined my skills, and deepened my commitment to empowering persons with disabilities. Thanks to the Bank's vision and investment, I now have the tools to make an even greater impact, improving lives and contributing to the health and well-being of our communities," Mupenzi shared.

Her gratitude reflects the broader sentiment of those whose lives have been touched by AfDB's initiatives. She sees the Bank's efforts as a profound investment in Africa's future, nurturing a generation of innovators and compassionate leaders equipped to tackle the continent's challenges.

"To the African Development Bank, thank you for believing in us and equipping us to be changemakers. Your efforts are transforming lives--not just today, but for generations to come," she added.

As AfDB celebrates six decades of service, projects like CEBE exemplify its commitment to empowering individuals and fostering long-term development. Through initiatives like this, the Bank continues to build a legacy of resilience, innovation, and compassion, shaping a healthier and brighter future for Rwanda and the continent at large.