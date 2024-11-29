Rwanda: Transforming Rwanda's Agriculture Landscape - AfDB

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has partnered with the Rwandan Government to transform the agriculture sector through projects that have modernised farming and improved food security in the country.

Rwanda aims to become an upper middle income country by 2035 and a high-income country by 2050. To achieve this, agriculture is expected to play a big role in the social and economic transformation journey of the country.

Agriculture in Rwanda is the second largest sector, employing about 70 per cent of the country's population. However, its heavy reliance on subsistence farming and rain fed agriculture presents challenges, leading to reduced productivity and heightened vulnerability to climate change.

AfDB, which is marking its diamond jubilee (60 years) this year, has made strategic investments in landmark projects that have revolutionised the agriculture sector in Rwanda, but also impacted lives.

PADAB

In 2006, the African Development Fund (ADF), the concessional window of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, agreed to support the government's efforts to revive agricultural production in drought-stricken Bugesera District, birthing the Bugesera Agricultural Development Support Project (PADAB).

PADAB aimed to mobilise water for irrigation of the Mwesa Valley and protect the surrounding watersheds.

The project comprised three key components, including irrigation and catchment basin development, agriculture development and project management and planned to bring in private operators to implement various activities.

According to the 2nd edition of AfDB's Country Development Effectiveness Review (CDER), which examines Rwanda's development journey and the Bank's contribution to the country's development results, over 700 hectares of farmland in Bugesera supports year-round farming through irrigation systems, increasing yields of maize, cassava, banana and rice.

The AfDB also supported the rehabilitation of feeder roads, connecting farmers to various markets, reducing transportation costs and post-harvest losses. Over 260 kilometers of feeder roads built or rehabilitated have connected farmers to essential services.

Other infrastructure include a 9.5 Kilometer protection dyke, two pumping stations, 65.5km of irrigation canals, 44km of drains and 10 drying areas, the CDER shows.

Through the PADAB project, farmers also received training on high-yield seeds and modern farming practices, increasing productivity and resilience, while improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

More to capacity building, thousands of women farmers received loans and tools to increase productivity and venture into agribusiness.

PAIGELAC: Reviving Rwanda's Fisheries

Since 2006, AfDB has been supporting the government in restoring and improving the fisheries sector, through the Inland Lakes Integrated Development and Management Support Project, (PAIGELAC).

According to the CDER, the $16.4 million project has provided support for both capture fisheries in inland lakes and aquaculture.

Through fishery infrastructure development, including cold storage, modern landing sites and ice plants, sustainable fishery management has improved across 17 lakes in the country and spoilage greatly reduced.

Erosion from surrounding hills caused an increase in turbidity of the lake waters and a reduction of primary production, with obvious negative impacts on the total fishery production.

To address this challenge, the AfDB supported the construction and re-forestation of terraces, which not only reduced the hill erosion, but also increased the arable land, with a resultant rise in agriculture production.

Capacity building programmes were also part of the project, ensuring efficient fisheries management and improved fishing techniques.

According to the CDER, over 1000 fishers have been trained in sustainable practices and have doubled fish production from 13,000 to 17,159 tons per year, nearly reaching the target of 17,400 tons.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Agribusiness Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Athanase, a former fisherman on Lake Muhazi, says he has seen a significant transformation in both his profession and the community as a result of PAIGELAC.

"The project provided essential modern fishing equipment and techniques while also introducing safety measures such as life jackets," Athanase said.

Additionally, he noted, the project facilitated the construction of a cooperative headquarters in Gicumbi District, which he now oversees as the president of the union.

The cooperative enables its members to have stable incomes, save money and contribute to the country's development through tax payments.

AfDB's work in agriculture, as reflected in the CDER, has impacted over 700,000 lives, strengthened 696 agribusinesses, and boosted food security in the country.