Zimbabwe: Williams Reprimanded

Zimbabwe senior men cricket player, Sean Williams, has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second one day international against Pakistan at the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday. Williams was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Williams' disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. The incident occurred in the 26th over of Zimbabwe's innings, when Williams showed dissent by pointing to his bat on being given out LBW to Saim Ayub.

Williams admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Forster Mutizwa, third umpire Iknow Chabi and fourth umpire Langton Rusere levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Note :

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player

Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel's disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged -- ICC.