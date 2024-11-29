Zimbabwe: New 750mw Power Station for Hwange

President Mnangagwa will lead the ground-breaking ceremony for a new 720 megawatt power station in Hwange next week.

Investors continue to show interest in financing projects in Matabeleland North province, where more than a dozen coal mining and processing firms have been established, alongside power generation plants.

The Second Republic, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, has, despite illegal sanctions, made tremendous economic progress across all sectors using locally available resources, in line with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030, as well as through partnerships.

Matabeleland North is the biggest beneficiary of the Second Republic's development agenda, boasting massive projects such as the US$1,5 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion, Muchesu Coal Mine in Binga District, the US$7,3 million SolGas Energy 5 megawatt (MW) solar power plant at Cross Mabale in Hwange District, and several other projects, many of which have partnered with Zimbabwe Power Company and Hwange Colliery Company Limited.

Other major projects include Lake Gwayi-Shangani in Hwange District, the expansion of Victoria Falls International Airport, Bubi-Lupane Irrigation in Lupane District, which was launched in October 2021 by President Mnangagwa.