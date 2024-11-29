Zimbabwe: Unite to End GBV - Investing in Prevention, Support

Gender-Based Violence (GBV) remains a deeply entrenched global issue, with one in every three women experiencing physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

This underscores the urgent need for effective strategies to combat GBV.

Zimbabwe is making strides in addressing this pervasive human rights violation.

As the nation marks the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV from November 25 to December 10, the focus is firmly on prevention, survivor support, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders.

Speaking at the launch of this year's campaign, Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development, Monica Mutsvangwa, called for increased investment in GBV prevention.

She highlighted the importance of comprehensive strategies, emphasising that such investments are not just about mitigating violence but also about empowering individuals and communities.

"Investing in GBV prevention is an investment in the well-being and empowerment of individuals and communities.

"It enables the implementation of comprehensive strategies encompassing prevention, survivor support, education, advocacy, and policy reform. It sends a resounding message that violence has no place in our communities, and everyone deserves a safe and valued environment," she said.

The 16 Days of Activism Against GBV, observed annually from November 25 to December 10, is a global campaign aimed at raising awareness and galvanising action to end violence against women and girls.

This year's the campaign is running under the theme, Towards Beijing+30:UNITE to end violence against women and girls" underscores the critical need for collective action and financial commitment to tackle the root causes of GBV.

Minister Mutsvangwa reiterated Government's commitment to achieving gender equality, citing significant legal and policy advancements.

"Zimbabwe has made remarkable progress in promoting gender equality," she said.

"The Domestic Violence Act of 2007, mandatory sentencing for rape offenders, and the High-Level Political Compact on Ending Gender-Based Violence and Harmful Practices (2021-2030) are key milestones that reflect our national commitment."

Launched by President Mnangagwa in 2021, the High-Level Political Compact demonstrates Zimbabwe's political will to eliminate violence against women and girls. The compact lays the foundation for sustainable efforts to address GBV, supported by policy reform and grassroots initiatives.

One of Zimbabwe's notable achievements in addressing GBV has been the establishment of one-stop centres in urban hubs like Rusape, Gweru, Gwanda, Bindura, Chinhoyi, and Bulawayo to provide survivors with access to essential services, including legal aid, counselling, and medical care, all under one roof.

Safe shelters have also been set up, offering temporary refuge to survivors of GBV as they transition to safer environments.

Minister Mutsvangwa emphasised the importance of these facilities in providing holistic support, noting that many survivors have also benefited from economic empowerment programmes designed to restore their independence and dignity.

"Measures to enhance GBV response include the decentralisation of legal aid services, the introduction of virtual courts, the establishment of GBV call centres, and the development of community-based shelters in remote areas," she explained. I commend the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, for spearheading these initiatives."

To sustain and scale these interventions, Government has also adopted a gender-responsive budgeting approach, ensuring that resources are allocated equitably to support GBV prevention and response.

Gender equality is not just a social justice issue but also a catalyst for economic growth and sustainable development.

"Integrating a gender perspective into the budget process ensures that funds are used efficiently and effectively to promote equitable outcomes for all members of society," she said.

A holistic approach to addressing GBV also requires the inclusion of men and boys in prevention efforts.

Recognising that violence is often perpetrated by men, Government is working to engage them as allies in the fight against GBV.

Educational programmes and community dialogues aim to challenge harmful gender norms and promote healthy, respectful relationships.

While Zimbabwe has made significant progress in combating GBV, there is still work to be done. The 16 Days of Activism provide an opportunity to reflect on achievements, identify gaps, and devise strategies to further address this pressing issue.

"It is crucial that as we commemorate the 16 Days of Activism, we take stock, reflect, and devise strategies on how we can further address the problem of gender-based violence with the hope to end it in all its forms," Minister Mutsvangwa urged.

Ending GBV requires a united effort from all sectors of society. By investing in prevention, supporting survivors, and promoting gender equality, Zimbabwe is laying the groundwork for a safer, more equitable future for all its citizens.