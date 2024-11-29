Zimbabwe and Japan yesterday celebrated a 35-year partnership, commemorating the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteer (JOCV) programme that has facilitated the deployment of 576 Japanese experts to key economic sectors.

Through its bilateral aid agency, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Japanese Government has deployed experts in academics, agriculture, information communication technology, vocational training, and sports.

Speaking at the commemorations held in Harare, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Ambassador Fredrick Shava commended the Japanese Government for its continued support.

"This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic cooperation between our two nations," Dr Shava said in a speech read on his behalf by the acting director tertiary education programmes Mr Samson Mashava.

"To date, Zimbabwe has received 576 Japanese volunteers, and this partnership continues to be a beacon of mutual understanding and development."

Through the JOCV programme, Japan has deployed experts to institutions, including Mutare Teachers College, Mutare Polytechnic, Bindura University of Science Education, Mkoba Teachers College, and Bulawayo Polytechnic.

Dr Shava said the programme aligned with Zimbabwe's vision of achieving inclusive growth, technological advancement, and competent human capital development.

"The JOCV work supports key sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure, which are central to the success of the National Development Strategy 1 and the subsequent transformation of Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

"In complimenting the Education 5.0 policy, which encourages the development of innovative ideas, technological and industrial development, and entrepreneurship, the volunteers have worked with our young people, particularly in schools and vocational training centres in skills development."

The exchange programme, Dr Shava said, played a vital role in equipping local youths with the necessary skills to navigate the fast-evolving global economy.

Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Shinichi Yamanaka said: "The dedicated activities of many JOCVs in various fields have left lasting memories on the Zimbabwean people and contributed immensely to the cordial relations and friendship of our two nations.

"Zimbabwe is an extremely suitable country for JOCV activities because of its favourable climate, relatively safe and secure environment as well as highly educated, warm, and polite people with sincere attitude towards learning."

JICA resident representative, Mr Shigeki Furuta said over the past decades, the programme had brought positive results.

"Since their inception in 1989, JOCVs have played an integral role in Zimbabwe's development journey working alongside local communities, organisations, and Government agencies, their contributions have been diverse and far-reaching."

Mkoba Teachers' College principal Mrs Rosina Mavunga said: "We are extremely grateful to have had a Japanese IT volunteer at Mkoba Teachers College. The volunteer greatly assisted us in upgrading our systems, and as a result, our students significantly enhanced their IT expertise."

Currently, 16 JOCVs are working in Zimbabwe offering support in the fields of sports, tourism, physical education, marketing, and community development.

The celebrations were also graced by the special advisor to JICA President, Mr Toshiyuki Nakamura, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, youths, tertiary institutions, and other senior Government officials.