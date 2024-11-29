Zimbabwe: Coventry in IOC Draw Lots

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Ethics Commission arranged a drawing of lots to determine the order in which the seven candidates, who include Zimbabwe's Minister of Sport Kirsty Coventry, vying for the IOC presidency will present their programmes to the IOC members.

The presentations will take place during in a camera meeting of the IOC membership, scheduled for January 30, 2025 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The draw was conducted by a Lausanne-based public notary on November 25. The order, determined by the draw, will also be used consistently in all official documents subsequently.

This process ensures fairness and transparency as the candidates outline their visions for the future of the IOC.

The election for the IOC presidency will take place during the 144th IOC Session, which will be held from March 18 to 21 2025 in Greece. The new President will succeed Thomas Bach, whose term ends in June 2025. Seven candidates will compete in the election for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee at the 144th IOC Session held from 18 to 21 March 2025 in Greece.

The order as determined by the draw is:

HRH Prince Feisal AL HUSSEIN

Mr David LAPPARTIENT

Mr Johan ELIASCH

Mr Juan Antonio SAMARANCH

Mrs Kirsty COVENTRY

Lord Sebastian COE

Mr Morinari WATANABE -- Agencies/Sports Reporter