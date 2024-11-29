Zimbabwe: Gospel Sensation Natsai Delivers Early Xmas Present

Gospel sensation Evelyn Natsai will release her new single, "Nyengetera," which preaches the eternal message of having faith in God.

The single, which is due for release on Saturday, comes as a precursor to her third album (Nyengetera) to be unveiled next year.

In an interview, Natsai described her early Christmas present as a "painkiller" to those in despair ahead of the festive season.

"Nyengetera is a song that encourages believers to keep praying even when the world is dark and gloomy and there is nowhere else to go.

"The song expresses the need never to give up and wait for God's answer which will surely come.

"The video for Nyengetera will be released on YouTube at 10am on the Natsai Music channel," said Natsai who started recording music in 2020.

Inspired by gospel diva Janet Manyowa, Natsai has vowed to touch the hearts of many with her music.

"I love Janet Manyowa. She is a professional gospel musician and her songwriting shows that she has a deep understanding of the Word of God.

I grew up in a fun loving family. We used to dance to sungura music every weekend with my mother. This inspires the sound of sungura.

"However, the Word of God is the light of my life and whenever I am meditating on God's Word I am inspired to sing praises and worship my Creator."

Natsai urged the young people to be firm and resolute at a time when they are facing pressure in life.

"When I wrote this song I looked around and noticed that a lot of us out there get so overwhelmed by life's pressures and the difficult challenges that surround us that we fail to find words to even pray to our Creator and end up turning to other sources of comfort like alcohol and drugs.

"In the song, there is encouragement to pray in both good times and bad times," she added.

The talented songwriter, who announced her arrival in showbiz four years ago, has vowed to keep working hard.

"My first hit single was "Vanokurwira" released in July 2020. My next hit was Zadzai Moyo which hit the Gospel Greats on Star FM in 2022.

" . . . Batai Ruoko featuring Mark Ngwazi hit the Radio Zimbabwe and National FM waves by storm coming to as far as number 4 on the weekly Coca-Cola Top 20 for 8 weeks in a row in 2022."

Her first full album titled "Vanokurwira" was released in 2020 while "Ndadzoka" was dropped in 2022.

Meanwhile, her third album -- Nyengetera -- will be launched at Golden Conifer in Mabelreign, Harare on January 31 next year.

Natsai is among the new crop of gospel musicians destined for stars.

She preaches the gospel of love as well as giving hope to those in difficult situations using music.

Natsai, whose fairy tale continues to burn a trail of success with each project, is the new game-changer on the gospel music landscape.