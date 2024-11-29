Zimbabwe: Simba Bhora Dominate Selection

Champions Simba Bhora have become the first team to have five Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year finalists in the history of the gong.

They were picked in arguably one of the most controversial selection processes by a panel of journalists, team captains, and coaches yesterday.

The Shamva team, having won the championship in only their second dance in the top-flight, was expected to contribute more finalists than any other team.

And they did just that with all of their three defenders -- Isheanesu Mauchi, Blessing Moyo and Webster Tafa -- making it.

Soccer Star favourite Walter Musona and Tymon Machope also made it to the list.

Despite finishing eighth on the log with the third-worst defensive record, CAPS United provided two players, defender Godknows Murwira and midfielder Kingsley Mureremba.

Golden Boot winner Lynoth Chikuhwa of Highlanders who scored 17 goals in a super season for him, Khama Billiat of Yadah, Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), and Chicken Inn goalkeeper Donovan Bernard are the other four players on the calendar.

The Soccer Star of the Year, his two runners-up, Coach, Goalkeeper, and Rookie of the Year will be announced at a banquet to be held in Harare on December 6.

One of the odds-on favourites to win the big one, Lynoth Chikuhwa, is on cloud nine after making the finalists for the first time in his career. He also won the November Player of the Month, taking his Player of the Month tally to three in the just-ended season.

"I am really happy with this nomination. It's a dream come true for me. Just last season, I scored three goals and the struggles were real," said Chikuhwa. "This has been a good year for me and all credit goes to my teammates, Highlanders fans, and everyone involved.

"It's been an amazing journey for me and my team. The transformation from last season has been good for me."

While Chikuhwa, his Golden Boot runner-up with 13 goals Billiat, Musona, Mauchi, Machope and Donovan were expected to make the calendar, eyebrows have been raised with social media bursting over the flawed process.

While Simba Bhora controversially provided five players, there were no representatives from league runners-up FC Platinum even though there were impressive prospects like Juan Mutudza and Brian Banda. There are also no players from third-placed side Ngezi Platinum Stars even if Nelson Chadya and Takunda Benhura had outstanding seasons.

There are no players from fourth best team in the league Manica Diamonds although Farai Banda and Michael Tapera gave a good account of themselves in 2024. There are no players from Herentals who finished fifth on the log despite the fact that Tino Benza and Zibusiso Ruguchu had some strong cases.

There are no players from the team with the best defence in the league ZPC Kariba while Murwira represents a team with the third worst defence in the league. ZPC Kariba kept 22 clean sheets and conceded only 18 goals throughout the year but the selectors decided to ignore the gallantry and industry invested by their captain Boid Mutukure and Nyasha Gurende who even scored three goals.

And amid a flurry of criticism on social media, Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera described the process as "fraud".

"I am also a voter on that panel and it's a shame," said Tapera. "This is the worst that I have seen in years. So people can even sell their brothers or mothers for money?

"This is embarrassing, to say the least. I am ashamed to be part of the selection panel. What kind of shame is this?"