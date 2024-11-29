Zimbabwe: 'President Not Using Parallel Structures'

The Office of the President and Cabinet has expressed concern over a story published yesterday by a privately-owned newspaper, NewsDay, which claimed President Mnangagwa was using parallel structures to remain in office beyond 2028 when his term expires.

In a statement last night, Deputy Chief Secretary -- Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba, said the article "falsely and maliciously" creates the impression that President Mnangagwa "is hell-bent on breaching the national Constitution by extending his term limit 'via the back door', beyond what is provided for under the country's supreme law".

"Further, the article slanderously suggests the President is employing guile and duplicity to achieve the alleged unconstitutional goal, including enlisting 'parallel structures' outside of the ruling Zanu PF arms, for the same alleged goal.

"NewsDay imputes disharmony and disquiet within the ruling Zanu PF, and in security structures, as a result. These are very serious allegations against the State President by the newspaper, which are calculated to undermine national cohesion while placing the President in dis-esteem."

Mr Charamba said the President has repeatedly been on public record stating and restating in person that he has no intention or ambition to serve beyond the term, which the national Constitution mandates for Presidency.

President Mnangagwa got a new mandate to lead Zimbabwe last year after defeating the opposition in harmonised elections. His term expires in 2028 and he has advised Zanu-PF structures to get ready to elect another leader to take over from him when that time comes.

Said Mr Charamba: "The local media, including NewsDay, have covered his pronouncements which remain un-rescinded and unchanged to this day. The Office can only surmise that today's article was inspired by the urge to slander the Head of State, and to undermine national cohesion and stability by spreading alarm and despondency through such falsehoods.

"Views of individuals and interest groups exercising their freedom of expression by ventilating their personal or collective opinions respectively, on any national issue, including the national Constitution, cannot be imputed on the President, or be treated as reversing earlier, repeated pronouncements by the President.

"The Zanu PF Constitution provides for affiliate groups and interests, and thus can never be labelled as 'parallel structures'."

In this regard, the Office of the President and Cabinet has demanded that the Editor of NewsDay retracts the defamatory story within seven publishing days, failure of which the Office reserves the right to initiate and institute legal proceedings as appropriately provided for at law.

"For the record, the Office reminds the Editor that this is the second time within a relatively short space of time that his paper is publishing falsehoods against His Excellency the President.

"While the Office respects freedoms granted to the media by the country's Constitution, it is very clear that flagrantly publishing and circulating falsehoods is not protected by the laws of the country, and makes any convicted offender liable," said Mr Charamba.