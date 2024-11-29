Zimbabwe: Machope Grateful to Simba Bhora Family

Things are moving a bit too fast for Simba Bhora forward Tymon Machope who yesterday expressed disbelief after he was voted for the first time among the 11 finalists for the prestigious Soccer Star of the Year award.

The honour comes in his first full season in top-flight football with the Shamva side.

The 31-year-old is part of the 2024 class that made history by winning the coveted silverware. Simba Bhora became the first team from Mashonaland Central to win the league title and had five players on the Soccer Stars short-list announced yesterday.

Machope, whose career has turned full circle after transitioning from a farm worker a few years back to a late bloomer in football, has had personal more milestones this year which also included a national team call-up.

But Machope believes the people around him, stretching from family, friends, fans, and club executives have played a pivotal role in being where he is today.

"I am incredibly thankful for everyone who has supported me throughout this journey," he said.

"This recognition is not just for me, but for all those who believed in me and helped me script this fairy tale.

"I have a long list of individuals who sacrificed a lot for me to be here but what (club owner) Simba Ndoro has done is outstanding, not only for me but for the whole team.

"He created employment for many people. Football has less returns as an investment, and that shows he has a big heart and should be celebrated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I would want to pass my congratulatory messages to all my teammates who have made it to the final 11 and those who did not make it. We played as a team, and they helped us through so I hope that they will take heart and be patient for their time as well.

"The focus is now on next season as I seek to improve and continue on this trajectory next season," he said. The best 11 was voted by a panel of players, coaches, and the media ahead of the 2024 Soccer Stars banquet scheduled for December 6 at the Golden Conifer in Harare.

Machope's hard work and dedication transformed his life from a humble farm worker to a key player for Simba Bhora as he powered them to their maiden topflight championship.

He scored 11 goals and made several assists in his full debut season in the top-flight.

His rise has also caught the eye of the Warriors coach Michael Nees, who included him in the squad for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers in Polokwane early this month.