Egyptian FM Makes Phone Calls to 5 African Counterparts

29 November 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Badr Abdelatty made phone calls to counterparts from Angola, Benin, Comoros, Cape Verde, and deputy foreign minister of Sierra Leone to affirm Egypt's keenness on consolidating cooperation.

The minister pointed out the importance of activating joint committees to push forward relations in the political, economic, trade and investment realms, in addition to launching business forums to connect the Egyptian private sector with the governments of those countries.

Minister Abdelatty highlighted that a number of Egyptian firms were implementing developmental projects in many African states, and could transfer the experience they accumulated to others.

The Egyptian minister equally underscored that reciprocating bilateral visits by officials would enhance coordination and collaboration. He also stressed the importance of joining forces to support African interests, and candidates nominated to regional and international positions.

In a related context, the minister discussed with counterparts updates of the African Union (AU), stressing the salience of leveraging its mechanisms to reinforce integration among African countries.

