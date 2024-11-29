Zimbabwe: Chivi Legislators, Business Leaders Set to Acquire Basic First-Aid Skills

Legislators and prominent business people in Chivi are set to benefit from first aid skills from the Presidential Emergency Scheme during training that will be conducted at Chivi Growth Point this weekend.

The scheme, being spearheaded by Discovery Ambulance Services seeks to equip the general populace with life-saving skills to respond effectively in emergencies.

Previously, the program targeted the disabled, women groups, and youths but is now expected to include legislators, prominent businesspeople, and the general populace.

So far 1000 people in Bulawayo and 250 in Chipinge have already acquired first aid skills under the scheme.

Discovery Ambulance Services founder Mr David Munowenyu expressed excitement over the interest that has been shown by legislators and business people in Chivi.

"We are elated to have Members of Parliament and businesspeople expressing interest in attending our course because we have said that these courses are for everyone," he said.

He said the scheme is meant to equip people in all corners of the country with life-saving skills so that there will be many first responders in the event of an emergency.

"Remember Chivi is located along the busy Beitbridge-Harare and Beitbridge-Gweru highways which have a high prevalence of road traffic accidents.

"It is therefore prudent that communities in such areas have first aid training so that they can help in the event of an emergency."

Mr Munowenyu said that Discovery Ambulance Services was following President Mnangagwa's vision of leaving no one and no place behind.