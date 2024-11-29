Zimbabwe: Chimanimani Accident Victims Identified

Police have released the names of the five people who died when a Nissan Diesel truck veered off the road and plunged into a valley before landing on its wheels in Chimanimani.

Two others were injured in the accident.

The fatal road traffic accident occurred at a curve near Chizengu Estate on November 26, 2024 at around 4.30 pm.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Chimanimani and Mutambara Hospitals for post mortem while the injured victims are admitted at Mutambara Hospital.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, "Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police's post on X platform regarding a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on November 26, 2024 at around 4.30 pm at a curve along Machongwe-Tarka Road, Chimanimani in which five people were killed and two others were injured," he said.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases the names of the five victims who were identified by their next of kin and they are all from Chimanimani.

"They are Beloved Mashava (34) of Manase Village, Constance Makoyani (26) of Chiumba Village, Frank Muusha (34) of Muusha Village, Christopher Rice (49), of Hangani Village and Nobert Magayo (26), of Chikukwa Village.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores motorists to avoid speeding when travelling on the country's roads, especially when carrying goods and passengers. Above all, it is risk to mix goods and passengers when travelling."