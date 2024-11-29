South Africa: Drug Trafficker Sentenced

press release

Lindikhaya Lucius Dyantyi (38) was yesterday, 27 November 2024 sentenced by the Worcester Regional Court on two separate matters of dealing in drugs after pleading guilty.

It is reported that on 6 December 2022, the Western Cape Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), received information about a grey Land Rover Discovery that was en route to Cape Town. The vehicle was spotted and requested to pull over. SAPS K9 unit was present and the dog reacted positive on possible drugs. A hidden compartment was found in the boot area of the vehicle containing 70 packets (70 000) mandrax tablets.

While, on 16 February 2023 information was received regarding a Silver Chevrolet utility bakkie that was en route from Gauteng to Cape Town transporting mandrax tablets. The team was activated and covered all routes towards Cape Town. The vehicle was intercepted at Moorreesburg.

The vehicle was searched, and 13 packets (13 000) mandrax tablets were found hidden in a false compartment in the vehicle. The driver was previously arrested on the matter of 6 December 2022 with 70 000 mandrax.

Dyantyi was sentenced as follows:

Count 1: Dealing in Drugs (matter of 6 December 2022)

Sentence: Two hundred thousand rand (R200 000.00) or four (4) years imprisonment whereby two (2) years imprisonment or one hundred thousand rand (R100 000.00) was suspended for five (5) years.

Count 2: (Moorreesburg) Dealing in Drugs

Sentence: One hundred thousand rand (R100 000.00) or two (2) years imprisonment of which one (1) year imprisonment or fifty thousand rand (R50 000.00) was suspended for five (5) years.

The accused is to pay a fine of R150 000.00 in total in respect of count 1 and count 2 or to serve three (3) years direct imprisonment.

Additionally, the accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm.