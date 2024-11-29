Uganda: 'They Are Interfering With My Work' - Gen Saleh Orders Kenzo to Rein in Musicians Flocking Gulu

There are rumours that many musicians and comedians have recently been flocking Gen Saleh's residence in Layibi-Bardege division of Gulu City in search of financial support.

The Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Gen Caleb Akandwanaho, also known as Salim Saleh, has instructed singer Edrisa Musuuza,aka Eddy Kenzo, to address the influx of musicians travelling to Gulu for Christmas shows.

In a handwritten letter dated November 17, Gen Saleh voiced his concerns that the arrival of these musicians is disrupting his work and programmes in northern Uganda.

He specifically requested that Kenzo, as a presidential advisor on creatives and president of the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), take action into the influx of musicians in Gulu.

"Presidential Advisor, creatives and president Uganda National Musicians Associations. Please handle musicians who are flocking to Gulu for Xmas festivities shows," he stated in his letter.

"They are interfering with my work in Northern Uganda."

In response to Gen Saleh's concerns, the OWC leadership also urged all stakeholders in the creative arts, particularly the UNMF and the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA), to be mindful of their activities and ensure they align with national priorities aimed at socio-economic development.

"Collaboration and mutual respect for development efforts are essential as we work towards uplifting communities across Uganda," OWC said on X (formerly Twitter).

Our efforts to obtain a comment from Kenzo about Saleh's directive were futile. However, his manager informed this reporter that the president of UNMF had recommended that artists with upcoming performances in Gulu contact the Federation's headquarters in Mutundwe for further guidance.

There are rumours that many musicians and comedians have recently been flocking Gen Saleh's residence in Te-dam Cell, Bardege Parish, within the Layibi-Bardege division of Gulu City, in search of financial support.

It remains unclear whether this influx of musicians has prompted Gen Saleh to restrict their presence in Gulu, although some speculate that it might have.

For years, Gen Saleh has engaged with various stakeholders in Gulu, including those in the entertainment industry, as part of the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) Programs.

These discussions aim to explore how OWC can serve as a means to provide various forms of support and develop strategies to combat poverty in the country.

Several artists, such as Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool, have previously benefited from these interactions with the OWC leadership.