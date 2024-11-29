Uganda: Mpuuga Faces Struggles Over Electoral Reforms Bill

In an interview, Mr Mpuuga expressed frustration over the Speaker of Parliament's failure to grant him time on the order paper.

Commissioner of Parliament Mathias Mpuuga is grappling with challenges in securing time on the parliamentary order paper to present his proposed electoral reforms.

Despite initiating the process nearly two months ago, his efforts have yet to yield results.

The reforms, which include amendments to the Political Parties and Organizations Amendment Bill, the Local Government Amendment Bill, the Referendum and Other Provisions Bill, the Parliamentary Elections Bill, the Electoral Commission Amendment, the Presidential Elections Amendment, and a Constitutional Amendment, are deemed by Mpuuga as essential for the future of Uganda's democracy.

He revealed that his official request had been delayed due to what he was told was a congested order paper.

"I officially wrote and sought leave two months ago," Mpuuga said. "I was told the order paper is congested. They had to deal with rationalisation and committee reports first. I was asked to be patient and told time would be made available later."

While acknowledging the need to prioritise other parliamentary business, Mr Mpuuga hinted at the possibility of external interference influencing the Speaker's decisions.

"I am aware that interventions from power centres could be a stumbling block to these reforms," he said.

"If anyone is the reason I am not being availed time, they should stop interfering with the Speaker's role."

The Commissioner also criticised Justice minister Norbert Mao for failing to present the promised reforms to Parliament.

Mr Mpuuga accused the minister of avoiding responsibilities by holding discussions in informal settings instead of addressing Parliament.

"The Justice minister is responsible for these reforms, but instead of presenting them to Parliament, he continues to discuss them at dinners and conferences," he said.

"He has failed in his duties, and the public deserves better."

Mr Mpuuga warned that Ugandans should not return to the polls under the current system, stressing the urgency of electoral reform.

If his bill is not allowed to be presented, he pledged to turn to the public for support.

"I don't want to think the House will reach a regrettable decision, but if they do, I will appeal to the public to help determine the matter," he said.

The delay in presenting the bill has raised concerns about the dynamics within Parliament and the broader political environment surrounding electoral reforms.

While Mpuuga has vowed to continue his push for time on the order paper, he remains prepared to escalate the issue beyond Parliament if necessary.