Kenya: Expressway Operator Shuts Mlolongo, Syokimau Toll Stations After PSV Crash

29 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — The Nairobi Expressway has announced a temporary closure of the Mlolongo and Syokimau entrance toll stations following a public service vehicle (PSV) accident near the exit of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) station.

In a statement on Friday, the operator said its team is currently on-site managing traffic and assured motorists of their safety.

"Please be advised that due to a PSV accident at the exit of the SGR station, the Mlolongo Entrance Toll Station and the Syokimau Entrance Toll Station (opposite Dinlas Pharma) are temporarily closed," read the statement.

The company urged motorists to drive within the recommended speed limit of 80 km/h and to observe lane discipline.

Launched in 2022, the expressway is a 27-kilometer elevated road that starts at Mlolongo and runs along Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way, before terminating at James Gichuru Road in Westlands.

The road has been instrumental for Nairobi motorists, helping them avoid the heavy traffic congestion on Mombasa Road and Waiyaki Way, especially during peak hours.

This convenience has led to an increase in average daily vehicle usage, rising from 50,000 to 70,000 cars.

