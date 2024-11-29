Liberia: Coalition for Justice in Liberia Calls for Senate Rejection of Lewis Brown's Confirmation As UN Ambassador

The Coalition for Justice in Liberia (CJL) has strongly opposed the nomination of Lewis Brown as Liberia's Ambassador to the United Nations. In a strong worded statement, CJL said this appointment blatantly contradicts President Joseph Boakai's declared commitment to justice and accountability, jeopardizing efforts to uphold the rule of law and address Liberia's history of gross human rights violations and economic crimes.

The advocacy group said the Liberian Senate has previously demonstrated leadership by passing a resolution advocating for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court. This initiative, it noted, represents a critical step toward addressing decades of crimes against humanity and economic injustices that have hindered Liberia's development and perpetuated cycles of impunity and disregard for the rule of law

Appointing Mr. Brown to represent Liberia at the United Nations--a global institution committed to human rights and justice--sends troubling signals both domestically and internationally. "It risks emboldening perpetrators of war and economic crimes, further delaying justice for the 250,000 victims of Liberia's civil wars, and tarnishing Liberia's reputation on the global stage." - Coalition for Justice in Liberia

The organization further stated that President Boakai took a decisive step toward accountability with Executive Order 131, establishing a vetting committee composed of esteemed Liberians from diverse sectors to select a director for the proposed war and economic crimes court; adding that this action was widely welcomed as a commitment to justice, reconciliation, and the rights of thousands of victims of Liberia's civil conflicts.

However, CJL said the nomination of Lewis Brown undermines these efforts. "Mr. Brown's record raises significant concerns about his integrity and accountability," it said. "As a pivotal member of the National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) and a senior official in the government of former President Charles Taylor, he served as National Security Advisor and Minister of Foreign Affairs during one of Liberia's most turbulent periods. Furthermore, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report explicitly recommended that Mr. Brown face prosecution before a war and economic crimes court."

"The Coalition for Justice in Liberia, therefore, urges President Boakai to withdraw this controversial nomination and calls on the Liberian Senate to reject it outright. By doing so, the Senate would reaffirm Liberia's commitment to international human rights standards, the rule of law, and the fight against impunity," CJL urged.

The group further noted that rejecting this appointment is essential for restoring trust in Liberia's governance and demonstrating to the world that Liberia is prepared to prioritize justice and accountability over political expediency.

CJL appealed to all Liberians and international stakeholders to join in the pursuit of justice, peace, and sustainable development for Liberia. Together, we must ensure that Liberia builds a future rooted in accountability, reconciliation, and respect for human rights.