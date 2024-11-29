Ethiopia: Civil Society Coalition Calls Suspension of Rights Groups 'Politically Motivated' - Authority Says 'Final Decision' Pending

The World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) has called for the "immediate and unconditional retraction" of the suspension of three prominent Ethiopian human rights organizations, condemning the decision as a "major setback" to civic space.

In two separate letters, the Authority for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO) announced the suspension of the Centre for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD), the Association for Human Rights in Ethiopia (AHRE), and Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), accusing them of "lack of political neutrality" and "engaging against the national interest."

OMCT, which collaborates with 200 member organizations worldwide, rejected these allegations, describing them as "absurd and baseless." It attributed the suspensions to political motivations, referencing remarks made by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during a parliamentary session on July 4, 2024.

In his address, the Prime Minister claimed that some human rights groups "have departed from the fundamental definition of human rights" and accused them of pursuing "political motives." He further stated, "Institutions formed in the name of human rights must do self-scrutiny," alleging that such organizations are not advancing human rights but instead contributing to instability.

OMCT emphasized that these suspensions are part of a broader trend of harassment and intimidation targeting human rights defenders in Ethiopia. It highlighted the cases of former AHRE leaders Eden Fisseha and Meseret Ali, both of whom fled the country due to threats and harassment, as well as Dan Yirga, the former executive director of the Ethiopian Human Rights Council (EHRCO), who went into exile following "intense pressure and intimidation."

The organization criticized ACSO's actions as undermining progress achieved since the repeal of the restrictive CSOs Proclamation No. 621/2009 and the introduction of Proclamation No. 1113/2019, which had expanded freedoms of association and expression. OMCT stated, "This erosion of civic space undermines hard-won gains."

Additionally, OMCT warned that the suspensions send a "chilling message" to other human rights organizations, potentially discouraging their engagement in advocacy and democracy-building efforts. It urged the international community to stand in solidarity with Ethiopian civil society organizations and to advocate for an environment where such groups can operate without fear of reprisal.

Duringa a press briefing on November 28, 2024, Fasikaw Mola, Deputy Director of the Civil Society Organizations Authority, stated that the Authority will "pass a final decision in a short time" regarding the suspended organizations. Fasikaw emphasized that it is not appropriate to conclude that "the civil society space has narrowed" due to "certain incidents" related to civil society organizations.

"If it's a minor offense, a minor warning will be given. If it is considered a 'serious offense,' it may proceed to suspension," Fasikaw explained, adding that the suspension is part of an investigative process, not an indication of guilt. He also noted that discussions had been held with the suspended organizations, as well as with the Civil Society Organizations Council and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

Amnesty International previously condemned the suspensions, describing them as part of "a growing crackdown on civic space." The organization criticized the accusations as "vague" and "unsubstantiated."

CARD also challenged ACSO's allegations, arguing that the Authority failed to follow "requisite legal procedures," including providing prior notification or conducting a "transparent investigation."

The Ethiopian Human Rights Defenders Center (EHRDC), a local CSO, reported that several leaders of civil society organizations in Ethiopia have fled the country due to "intensified intimidation and threats," signaling what it described as a "deteriorating civic space in Ethiopia."