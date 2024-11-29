Somalia: Somali Delegation Seeks Immigration Cooperation With Germany

Berlin — A high-level Somali delegation, headed by Ahmed Said Mohamed, Director General of the Immigration and Citizenship Agency, engaged in significant discussions with German officials this week.

The talks included meetings with representatives from Germany's Ministry of the Interior, the Federal Police, and officials at Berlin Brandenburg International Airport.

Joined by Somalia's Deputy Ambassador to Germany, the delegation aimed to bolster cooperation in immigration matters. Key discussions with the German Ministry of the Interior focused on the recognition of Somali passports and the enhancement of bilateral ties in migration management.

At Berlin Brandenburg International Airport, the delegation observed Germany's immigration systems, seeking to understand and potentially adopt best practices in migrant entry and border control.

These meetings are part of Somalia's broader initiative to update its passport administration and strengthen international relations.

The objective is to align Somalia's immigration policies with international standards through enhanced collaboration with countries like Germany.