Egypt: Somalia's Justice Minister Meets Arab League Leader in Cairo

29 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo — Somalia's Minister of State for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Ambassador Ilyas, engaged with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit during the 40th Conference of Arab Justice Ministers in Cairo.

Ilyas briefed Aboul Gheit on recent strides in Somalia, highlighting the passage of laws by the parliament to enable public elections and the formation of an electoral commission.

The minister expressed gratitude for the Arab League's continuous support for Somalia, particularly in tough times, and sought further assistance in the nation's battle against terrorism.

Emphasizing Somalia's intent to deepen ties with the Arab League, Ilyas discussed plans to leverage Arab expertise to enhance the Somali justice system and to complete the draft constitution according to international benchmarks.

In response, Aboul Gheit commended Somalia's progress and reiterated the Arab League's dedication to aiding Somalia in achieving its objectives.

Additionally, Ilyas met with Egypt's Justice Minister Adnan Fanjari and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahmoud Fawzi during his visit.

