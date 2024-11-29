South Africa: SAPS Recognises Work of Men and Women in Blue

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is observing this year's 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children by highlighting the work of its men and women in blue, who work tirelessly to put behind bars those who abuse women, children and vulnerable groups.

Today, the SAPS introduces Sergeant Pule Morake (47), who is attached to the Wolmaransstad Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations (FCS) unit.

Morake, having joined the FCS unit in 2010, has secured 12 life terms and an additional 500 years in prison for rapists.

His recent career highlights include the sentencing of Johannes Ontsheketse Tshabile to 11 life terms and an additional 363 years in prison.

Tshabile targeted young girls and women in the small town of Wolmaraanstad in the North West.

He would cover his face with a balaclava and drag these young women into a nearby veld, rape and then rob them at knife point.

"As a detective assigned to his cases, I used investigative tactics to gather all evidence in order to present a watertight case to the High Court," he said.

Tshabile was linked to these offences through DNA specimens.

Morake ensured that Tshabile was put behind bars for life after the High Court of South Africa, sitting at the Klerksdorp Regional Court on 21 February 2024, found him guilty on all 65 charges, ranging from rape and sexual assault, to assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He was sentenced to 11 life terms and an additional 363 years imprisonment.

Morake is appealing to all victims of gender-based violence and community members to report crime to their nearest police station for investigations to commence immediately.

"I urge all victims of gender-based violence to speak up and not to be shy to report any incidents of gender based violence to the authorities.

"Let's work together to create a safer society for all. I have a passion to ensure that victims of sexual crimes find closure and justice in the court of law," said Morake.

The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign commenced on 25 November and will conclude on 10 December under the theme: "30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children." This year, the campaign emphasises prevention, economic empowerment, gender equity, positive masculinity, and accountability to address the root causes of gender-based violence and foster resilience within communities.